Pumpkin Spice Pretzels Are The Fall Treat You Didn't Know You Needed

Fortunately for all of the pumpkin spice lovers out there, we have found one more excuse to add this particularly sought after flavor to yet another snack item. Pumpkin spice soft pretzels are the indulgent treat that you didn't think of first, but don't let that stop you from taking credit for the recipe. Whether you're making them from scratch or working with a store bought variety (fresh or frozen) you can take a couple of extra moments to turn these treats into a fall themed delicacy.

Pumpkin spice took over the world because of its cozy combination of nostalgic flavors. Cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and allspice all mesh together in a way that tastes like the holidays, amping up our favorite classic drinks and desserts more than ever before. There's not much that sounds better than a hot cup of pumpkin spice coquito with some matching soft pretzels for dunking. With how simple this soft pretzel makeover is, you'll want to start making these all year long.