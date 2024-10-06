Pumpkin Spice Pretzels Are The Fall Treat You Didn't Know You Needed
Fortunately for all of the pumpkin spice lovers out there, we have found one more excuse to add this particularly sought after flavor to yet another snack item. Pumpkin spice soft pretzels are the indulgent treat that you didn't think of first, but don't let that stop you from taking credit for the recipe. Whether you're making them from scratch or working with a store bought variety (fresh or frozen) you can take a couple of extra moments to turn these treats into a fall themed delicacy.
Pumpkin spice took over the world because of its cozy combination of nostalgic flavors. Cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and allspice all mesh together in a way that tastes like the holidays, amping up our favorite classic drinks and desserts more than ever before. There's not much that sounds better than a hot cup of pumpkin spice coquito with some matching soft pretzels for dunking. With how simple this soft pretzel makeover is, you'll want to start making these all year long.
Just shake it
As easy as the soft pretzel recipe is, there is no shame whatsoever in buying a pack of Auntie Anne's pretzels or a frozen bag from the store. Regardless of the route you take, combining pumpkin pie spices (or just buying a container of premade pumpkin spice) is simple enough. If you know how to add salt to your food from a shaker, you are equipped with the skills to create pumpkin spice soft pretzels.
All you have to do is prepare the pretzels like normal and add the pumpkin spice to the top. Even if your pretzels are store bought and already come with cinnamon, that's great. The limit (almost) doesn't exist when adding cinnamon. Premade pumpkin spice seasoning already includes cinnamon but the flavor isn't too overpowering to worry about. For those of us who will never get sick of pumpkin spice, this trick is enough to have us rushing to the store for pretzels right now.