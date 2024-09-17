Give Your Charcuterie Board A Twist By Turning It Into Nachos

Charcuterie boards have taken over the internet by storm in the last year or so and there seems to be no limit to the creative twists being put on this classic dish. From the infamous "Butter Board" that's taking over TikTok to the dessert style variations, charcuterie boards have become a staple addition to meals these days. We've even heard some rumors about a variation called "shotcuterie" that involves individual charcuterie boards displayed in mid-sized containers like wine glasses or mason jars.

Generally speaking, a standard charcuterie display is made up of a meat, cheese, and sauce collection alongside crackers or bread. However, there are many ways to put a spin on the shared meal and we can't stop talking about one in particular. Nachos have made their way into the discussion of charcuterie boards and the possibilities are endless with this trend. The only thing better than cheese is melted cheese, right?