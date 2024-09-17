Give Your Charcuterie Board A Twist By Turning It Into Nachos
Charcuterie boards have taken over the internet by storm in the last year or so and there seems to be no limit to the creative twists being put on this classic dish. From the infamous "Butter Board" that's taking over TikTok to the dessert style variations, charcuterie boards have become a staple addition to meals these days. We've even heard some rumors about a variation called "shotcuterie" that involves individual charcuterie boards displayed in mid-sized containers like wine glasses or mason jars.
Generally speaking, a standard charcuterie display is made up of a meat, cheese, and sauce collection alongside crackers or bread. However, there are many ways to put a spin on the shared meal and we can't stop talking about one in particular. Nachos have made their way into the discussion of charcuterie boards and the possibilities are endless with this trend. The only thing better than cheese is melted cheese, right?
Creating your base
Before any toppings can be considered, don't forget that cheese in liquid form requires a sturdy set of crackers or chips underneath. Soft breads and regular potato chips will inevitably get too soggy, so roll with rye chips or a hefty cracker to avoid any accidental cheese spillage. Pretzel crackers also work great with heavy scoops and add extra salt that can bring out the flavors of your nacho cheese. Tortilla chips just won't do for this base.
After settling on a base, choosing the right cheese to melt is next up and the process can involve more than finding an enjoyable flavor. Not every type is up to the task and learning more about the key to melting cheese for the ultimate nachos means researching a little before settling on one kind. If being a cheese connoisseur wasn't on your list, we won't judge anyone who decides to throw some taco seasoning into melted Velveeta and call it a day.
Toppings
Once you've selected the right cheese, the sky couldn't limit your topping selection. Classic charcuterie toppings include a variety of meats and vegetables that are usually served cold, but you'll want to heat up the ingredients on your nachos to retain consistency. From olives and onions to peppers of all kinds, there's no going wrong with veggies that add flavor along with a pop of color. Finish the board by frying up some ground beef or tofu, maybe even some shrimp and don't skip the seasonings. A dash of paprika or onion powder can make a huge difference without overpowering other flavors.
The last step in creating the ultimate charcuterie nachos involves the placement of proper dips on the side. Salsa, guacamole, and sour cream are the standard additions that won't disappoint along with a variety of hot sauces. Any veggies that didn't get used for the nachos can be chopped up and mixed for a homemade salsa style dip that is guaranteed to fit with the meal's overall flavor palette.