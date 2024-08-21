Move Over Charcuterie, 'Shotcuterie' Is The New Party Favorite

The sky's the limit when it comes to shotcuterie party themes, and these bite-sized appetizers can be adapted to fit any holiday or occasion. For starters, a charcuterie shotcuterie theme is an all-around crowd-pleaser; assemble shots with salami and pepperoni, a few different cheeses (you can even use this sliced cheese hack to make cutting the block easier), an olive or two, a mini breadstick, and round it out with some dried fruit. Or you could do pizza shotcuterie, taco salads, deviled eggs, chicken and waffles — the list goes on and on.

Your shotcuterie doesn't have to be savory, either. The shot glass is the perfect vessel for cakes, mousses, parfaits, cobblers, ice cream, puddings, and even cookies and brownies. Also, because shotcuterie is served up in cups or dishes, you can opt for liquids. Serve up savory winter soups, chili, or even dips, as well as beverages — both alcoholic and not. How cute would tasting flights of different flavors of hot chocolate be during the colder months? Or, try two-ingredient mimosas for brunch or when the weather is hot.

While shotcuterie is a fantastic idea for weddings, showers, anniversaries, and just large parties in general, it's also suitable for smaller gatherings of 10 or fewer. You could host a "bring your own shotcuterie" night where everyone comes with a tray of different shotcuterie offerings or even host a build-your-own shotcuterie with different ingredients at different stations.

