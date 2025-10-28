The Interesting Way American Aldi Stores Differ From German Ones

Aldi has captured the hearts of millions of Americans with its impossible-to-beat deals (like the many Aldi dupes that are better than the name brand). The discount chain now operates thousands of stores across America; these days, only a few states don't have an Aldi location. However, as Aldi's highly anticipated German week reminds us, the grocery chain got its start in Germany in 1913, long before opening its first U.S. location in Iowa in 1976. With that in mind, American Aldi lovers who make their way to a Deutsch outpost of the discount grocer may be surprised to find that it's quite different from the U.S. Aldi stores we know and love.

When a reporter from Daily Meal explored a German Aldi store to see what it's really like, one of the first things she noticed was a distinct lack of prepared foods. While American shoppers are accustomed to an ample selection of prepared meals, such as sandwiches, salads, and pastas, German Aldi stores appear to offer fewer of these convenient grab-and-go plates. However, the absence of premade soups is made up for by a stellar selection of mayonnaise-based deli salads, including various regional potato salads and vegan options.