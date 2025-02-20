The Only US States Without A Single Aldi Location

When my husband first brought up the idea of moving to northern Alabama, the first thing I asked him was, "They have Aldi there, right?" Indeed, the Southern state has several of America's fastest growing and cheapest grocery store locations. If you're like me, you know that the European-based company is life-changing when it comes to your grocery budget, and I'd have a really hard time finding a suitable substitute if I were suddenly living in a state that didn't have a single store. And such states do exist. In fact, there are several of them. As of this writing, Aldi has no presence in 11 American states: Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Like any good business, a lot of consideration and number-crunching goes into the process of opening new locations, and Aldi even lays out its criteria on its website. Among other factors, any potential new stores must be within 3 miles of where most of a city or town's population lives, the location where it's placed must see a commuting count of at least 20,000 vehicles per day, and the store needs to be in what would be considered a "shopping" district. Whether the lack of Aldi in the above 11 states has failed to meet these requirements, we don't know. But, as Aldi continues to grow, there is always hope that every U.S. citizen will eventually be able to discover the Aldi Aisle of Shame and save lots of money, even if it's in a way that employees can't stand.