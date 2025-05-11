The Premium Chocolate You Can Find At Aldi For A Total Steal
German supermarket chain Aldi carries some European products at its U.S. locations, giving Americans a chance to try things they might not see in other stores. One of them is a premium chocolate brand imported from Germany, Schogetten, that's a treat for both shoppers' taste buds and their wallets. Aldi sells Schogetten's 3½-ounce chocolate bars for an affordable $1.99, a bargain price that other sellers can't match.
Aldi's competitors in the United States simply don't carry the brand at all. Americans can buy Schogetten chocolate from online retailers who sell European or specifically German food brands, but prices are in the $3 to $4 range for the same sized bars. Some sellers list Schogetten chocolate on Amazon or Walmart's website, either as single bars or bundles; but if anything, their prices skew even higher.
Aldi's U.S. stores (which still are in all but 11 states) carry four Schogetten bars: Dark Chocolate (considered healthier than other chocolate), Alpine Milk Chocolate, Alpine Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts, and Caramel Brownie, a milk chocolate bar filled with caramel brownie cream. It's sold other flavors in the past including a dark chocolate with cocoa cream, cocoa nibs, and hazelnuts, and Crunchy Peanut Butter. Given Americans' love of peanut butter, that one could make a return.
More about Schogetten chocolate
Schogetten makes its chocolate with "premium raw materials and select ingredients," according to its website, where it also expresses its commitment to sustainable cocoa sourcing. The company was founded in 1962 and sells its products in more than 70 countries with 13 chocolate products it calls its Originals, including the ones sold by Aldi in the States. It also has caramel-flavored white chocolates called blondes, limited edition flavors, and a Taste of the Year, which for 2025 is a milk chocolate bar called Macadamia Cookie.
Schogetten's chocolate looks like any other chocolate bar from the outside, packaged similarly in a foil wrapper that's placed inside a sealed, rectangular cardboard sleeve. But they're actually not bars at all. Instead, each package contains 18 small, square pieces of chocolate lined up in six rows of three on a cardboard tray. That's good news for everyone who's frustratingly broken a chocolate bar into jagged pieces when it didn't split apart along the dividing lines. (But it does make it hard to do this trick to tell if chocolate really is high quality.)
Aldi shoppers have had good things to say online about Schogetten. The dark chocolate was praised as a middle ground between milk chocolate and some stronger dark chocolates. The milk chocolate got props for its richness and how smoothly it melts in your mouth when you eat it. Some contend it's better than Aldi's two store brand chocolates, Moser Roth and Choceur.