The Premium Chocolate You Can Find At Aldi For A Total Steal

German supermarket chain Aldi carries some European products at its U.S. locations, giving Americans a chance to try things they might not see in other stores. One of them is a premium chocolate brand imported from Germany, Schogetten, that's a treat for both shoppers' taste buds and their wallets. Aldi sells Schogetten's 3½-ounce chocolate bars for an affordable $1.99, a bargain price that other sellers can't match.

Aldi's competitors in the United States simply don't carry the brand at all. Americans can buy Schogetten chocolate from online retailers who sell European or specifically German food brands, but prices are in the $3 to $4 range for the same sized bars. Some sellers list Schogetten chocolate on Amazon or Walmart's website, either as single bars or bundles; but if anything, their prices skew even higher.

Aldi's U.S. stores (which still are in all but 11 states) carry four Schogetten bars: Dark Chocolate (considered healthier than other chocolate), Alpine Milk Chocolate, Alpine Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts, and Caramel Brownie, a milk chocolate bar filled with caramel brownie cream. It's sold other flavors in the past including a dark chocolate with cocoa cream, cocoa nibs, and hazelnuts, and Crunchy Peanut Butter. Given Americans' love of peanut butter, that one could make a return.