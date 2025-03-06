Easily Pick Out A Dry Riesling At The Store With A Glance At The Label

If you like to pair food and wine, Riesling is a versatile varietal. This white wine grape is generally associated with Germany and Austria, where many notable Riesling producers and vineyards are, but the grape is also successfully grown in other areas of the world. Riesling has long been considered a sweet wine, which turns a lot of wine drinkers off, particularly the ones who lean toward drier whites. But, it turns out, Rieslings come in a range of flavors, including pleasantly balanced, dry versions. So, how can you tell the sweet from the dry when you're cruising the wine aisle? Erin Henderson, certified sommelier and founder of The Wine Sisters, has very helpful advice on the matter.

"Higher alcohol usually means there's less residual sugar in table wines," Henderson told The Takeout. "It would be unusual to find a Riesling that's very high in alcohol anyway, but I would say anything about 12% is on the drier side." Fortunately, a wine's alcohol content is always noted on the label. So if you're unsure, just glance at the front or back label for your answer. If you happen to be in Germany, however, Henderson mentioned you just need to look for a specific word. "In Germany, they label dry Rieslings as 'trocken.'"

As to the myth that a Riesling's color will denote how sweet the wine is, Henderson suggests this isn't a reliable factor. "I certainly wouldn't rely on color as my only indicator of sweetness," she said. "I've had some sweet Rieslings that are very pale. And I've had some older, dry Rieslings that are quite gold."