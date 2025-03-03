What Exactly Makes Wine Dry?

Terminology around wine can sometimes seem complicated, and one word that oftentimes gets used to describe a bottle is the term "dry." When a wine is described as dry, it doesn't have anything to do with its water content, but rather its sugar levels. Simply put, a dry wine has no residual sugar in it, which in turn means that the end product doesn't taste sweet. In non-dry wines, the producer stops the fermentation process just shy of the yeast being able to consume all of the sugar in the base liquid, so the final product still has some sweetness to it.

The most common misunderstanding of the term "dry" is that it leaves a dry feeling in your mouth after you drink it. This is a belief I held for a long time, having not known terribly much about wine. But the truth is, that puckered up feeling you get when you drink certain wines is due to the tannin content in wine; A higher amount of tannins can make your mouth feel dried out after a few sips.