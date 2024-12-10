The Type Of Wine You Should Reach For When Cooking

The world of wine can be an arduous land to trek. In addition to a lengthy catalog of descriptive terms, many factors can affect a wine and its qualities. Just as choosing the perfect wine to complement a dish is of utmost importance to maximize the tasting experience, selecting the correct type to cook with is equally significant.

Whether red or white, dry wine is the best type of wine to use when cooking. Dry is the term for wines that are fermented for longer periods to remove as much sugar as possible. Dry wines are ideal for cooking because they are less sweet and more acidic, which is particularly useful for deglazing. They also have a strong structure, meaning the wine relays a bold flavor, which is ideal in savory dishes.

If you're cooking on a whim and all you have is an open bottle of rosé, you could still use it to deglaze a pan after sautéing onions. However, in cases where a wine is introduced to create a reduction or braise, following the recipe more strictly is important.