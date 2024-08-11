It's Time To Start Drinking This Wine With Doritos

Do you think that fine wine has to be paired with fancy food? Think again. In an interview with The Takeout, Master Sommelier Catherine Fallis went so far as to suggest you should pair your next glass of riesling with a bag of Doritos.

Fallis is the creator of Planet Grape Wine Review, a site that provides "short, non-technical (wine) reviews for regular people." She singled out Doritos and riesling as a dream team because of how the distinctive, strong flavors of the chips and the popular white wine play off each other. Fallis observed, "Doritos are bold, spicy, and very salty in addition to having a bit of 'chew.' A nicely chilled, very tangy, and sweet-tart riesling refreshes and quenches the palate and encourages another bite."

Fallis is a huge riesling fan, calling it "The world's greatest white variety" on Planet Grape. She notes on the site that riesling has relatively low alcohol content. Plus, if you're only an occasional wine drinker, a bottle of riesling is cost-efficient, as it will keep for months after uncorking. She also told The Takeout, "I love high-low pairings in general," so it makes sense that Fallis recommends pairing her favorite white wine with Doritos. And as Fallis noted above, pairing spicy Doritos with the acidic sweetness of riesling makes for a delicious, balanced flavor combo.

