Costco's New Bakery Bar Cake Reimagines An Iconic Custard Dessert

Costco is constantly keeping dessert fans on their toes as they never know when the warehouse giant is going to release new and exciting treats. Cue the next rush to the bakery department for members because a brand new bar cake has been introduced in select stores. And if you like crème brȗlée (seriously, who doesn't?), you're going to be delighted. A crème brȗlée bar cake has just been spotted amongst the company's chocolate chip cookies and cheesecakes, and it's already turning heads on social media.

Instagram user @costcohotfinds showcased the rectangular dessert which features layers of vanilla sponge cake, a crisp sugar brȗlée, vanilla mousse (both of which mimic the classic elements of the dessert the bar cake is modeled after), and buttercream frosting on top. The top is decorated with golden sugar crystals and whipped cream peaks. At a whopping 38-ounces, it's enough to bring to your office holiday party or serve on Thanksgiving. While new, viral desserts from Costco often sell fast and are seasonal. The good news is that the crème brȗlée bar cake should freeze well, so if you spot them you can buy a couple to tuck away in the freezer for a later date. They're a little expensive at $18.99, especially when compared to the store's infamous, behemoth $5.99 pumpkin pies, but this probably isn't going to keep shoppers away from trying it.