Costco's New Bakery Bar Cake Reimagines An Iconic Custard Dessert
Costco is constantly keeping dessert fans on their toes as they never know when the warehouse giant is going to release new and exciting treats. Cue the next rush to the bakery department for members because a brand new bar cake has been introduced in select stores. And if you like crème brȗlée (seriously, who doesn't?), you're going to be delighted. A crème brȗlée bar cake has just been spotted amongst the company's chocolate chip cookies and cheesecakes, and it's already turning heads on social media.
Instagram user @costcohotfinds showcased the rectangular dessert which features layers of vanilla sponge cake, a crisp sugar brȗlée, vanilla mousse (both of which mimic the classic elements of the dessert the bar cake is modeled after), and buttercream frosting on top. The top is decorated with golden sugar crystals and whipped cream peaks. At a whopping 38-ounces, it's enough to bring to your office holiday party or serve on Thanksgiving. While new, viral desserts from Costco often sell fast and are seasonal. The good news is that the crème brȗlée bar cake should freeze well, so if you spot them you can buy a couple to tuck away in the freezer for a later date. They're a little expensive at $18.99, especially when compared to the store's infamous, behemoth $5.99 pumpkin pies, but this probably isn't going to keep shoppers away from trying it.
Crème brȗlée is the newest flavor of Costco's bar cakes
Of course, this is hardly the first time Costco has experimented with the concept of rectangular, layered cakes. In spring of 2025, a caramel tres leches bar cake went viral, as did a maple butter pecan bar cake the year before. But which bar cake from Costco reigns supreme? That's highly subjective, but if you turn to input on Reddit, it's clear that many fans don't stray far from the chain's tuxedo bar cake, which is readily available most of the time. It's a chocoholic's dream, featuring chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse, milk chocolate mousse, brownie chunks, chocolate ganache, and chocolate curl decorations.
Because the new crème brȗlée bar cake is so new, there aren't a ton of reviews on the flavor yet, but some optimistic feedback from Instagram includes, "Costco bar cakes are my weakness and I will be getting this" and "I hope this stays forever!" Naysayers appear to be put off by the large amount of ingredients in the cake. One early reviewer posted on Facebook that the cake smelled good upon opening. He noted the caramel flavor and soft, smooth cream in the cake, concluding that he'd definitely get it again and recommended the buy.