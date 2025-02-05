Costco's New Bakery Cookies Are Made For Chocolate Lovers
If you're a Costco baked good fan, you have something to look forward to during your next shopping run, because a new cookie just showed up in its bakery department. According to a video on Instagram, these are double chocolate cookies (chocolate chip cookies with chocolate batter), and 24 of them will run you $10.99.
It looks like they're really not shy with the chocolate, either. I took a closer look at the label and noticed that the primary ingredient in these cookies is chocolate chips. I'm guessing these things are mostly chocolate chips that are barely held together with chocolate cookie dough. Those of you with a serious sweet tooth will definitely enjoy them, and they'll probably be even better if you warm them up a bit first. Don't forget to pour yourself a glass of milk. That is, if they make it home with you past the parking lot. (I see you.)
Costco also sells warm cookies in its food court
If you don't want to be that person who's violating grocery store etiquette and tearing into their package of chocolatey cookies in the middle of the store, you can, of course, treat yourself on the way out at Costco's food court. One isn't always in the mood for a piping hot slice of Costco pepperoni pizza, chicken bake, or cheap hot dog, so if you're leaning more towards sweet, Costco also sells a massive chocolate chip cookie for $2.49.
The thing's certifiably huge (I reviewed it when Costco's chocolate chip cookie first arrived), and what's nice about it is that it's also made with actual butter — no butter-flavored substitutes involved. It's also served warm on the spot, which means your chocolate chips should be nice and gooey by the time you get it. Why not get both? Enjoy chocolate chip in the car and your new double chocolate cookies when you get home!