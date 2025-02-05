Costco's New Bakery Cookies Are Made For Chocolate Lovers

If you're a Costco baked good fan, you have something to look forward to during your next shopping run, because a new cookie just showed up in its bakery department. According to a video on Instagram, these are double chocolate cookies (chocolate chip cookies with chocolate batter), and 24 of them will run you $10.99.

It looks like they're really not shy with the chocolate, either. I took a closer look at the label and noticed that the primary ingredient in these cookies is chocolate chips. I'm guessing these things are mostly chocolate chips that are barely held together with chocolate cookie dough. Those of you with a serious sweet tooth will definitely enjoy them, and they'll probably be even better if you warm them up a bit first. Don't forget to pour yourself a glass of milk. That is, if they make it home with you past the parking lot. (I see you.)