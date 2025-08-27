Costco's Fan-Favorite Pie Has Been Spotted Just In Time For Fall
Move over, Costco hot dogs, it appears fall has come early this year. Fans of all the flavors that fit right in with the weather cooling down are being treated early this year to the return of Costco's acclaimed pumpkin pie. Various other businesses around the country have already started to get a jump on releasing fall-inspired treats, and it seems the discount warehouse didn't want to be left behind.
Of all the desserts Costco puts out on the shelf, none is perhaps as anticipated as this embodiment of fall comfort food. Fans laud how the pumpkin spice flavors balance perfectly with the creamy sweetness housed in a flaky crust, but even more enticing is its low cost. Costco is renowned for providing its members with deals on all sorts of commodities, but the $5.99 price tag on its roughly three-pound pumpkin pie impresses even the savviest shoppers. It's such a steal, it often has fans stocking up before they sell out.
Costco's pumpkin pies couldn't be cheaper
With the price being so alluring, it's not uncommon to see shoppers buying multiple pumpkin pies from Costco to freeze for later. Other grocery stores sometimes sell their pies for a similar price, but they pale in comparison to the size of Costco's behemoth confection. Walmart, for example, sells a version for just under six bucks a piece, but they aren't quite as big. It's cheaper than making your own at home, with the additional benefit of not having to worry about making a mistake that will ruin your pumpkin pie.
Some customers have wondered if Costco's famous fall dessert is designed to be a loss leader, and there may be some merit to that argument. It's hard to see the company making much profit on a three-pound pie that sells for $5.99. If it is a loss leader, it's effective. Once Costco starts selling the desserts, customers are flocking to its bakery to get their hands on a deal, and you know they're stocking up on whipped cream and other toppings that belong with this fall favorite.