Costco's Fan-Favorite Pie Has Been Spotted Just In Time For Fall

Move over, Costco hot dogs, it appears fall has come early this year. Fans of all the flavors that fit right in with the weather cooling down are being treated early this year to the return of Costco's acclaimed pumpkin pie. Various other businesses around the country have already started to get a jump on releasing fall-inspired treats, and it seems the discount warehouse didn't want to be left behind.

Of all the desserts Costco puts out on the shelf, none is perhaps as anticipated as this embodiment of fall comfort food. Fans laud how the pumpkin spice flavors balance perfectly with the creamy sweetness housed in a flaky crust, but even more enticing is its low cost. Costco is renowned for providing its members with deals on all sorts of commodities, but the $5.99 price tag on its roughly three-pound pumpkin pie impresses even the savviest shoppers. It's such a steal, it often has fans stocking up before they sell out.