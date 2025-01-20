Is It Really Okay To Freeze A Costco Pumpkin Pie?

Thanksgiving can mean a lot of different things to people. It can be a time to get together with family, a time to avoid family and have a Friendsgiving instead, or simply to eat until your pants are tight. No matter what you do or don't do for the holiday, the general consensus is that food will be involved. There's a little of everything, whether you're a salty and savory type or person or sweet. For me, I enjoy a bit of everything, and I don't mind if they combine into one. But a creamy pumpkin pie is the one food item I really look forward to. I don't discriminate when it comes to this type of pie. Give me a fancy homemade pie or a $5.00 pie; no matter the time or cost, I'll like it.

On that note, prepping for Thanksgiving can be time-consuming, so if you're the type of person who likes to plan and avoid leaving cooking preparations until the night before or the day of, freezing what you need ahead of time is the ticket. So, if you're like me and like to shop at Costco for all your needs, it's helpful to know if freezing desserts like pumpkin pie work. Turns out, it's perfectly okay to freeze this tasty dessert for the big day.