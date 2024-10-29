Keep Pie Dough From Sticking To The Counter With A Simple Ice Trick

The saying 'easy as pie' may be one of the more mysterious idioms, unless it's meant to be a contradictory statement along the lines of 'clear as mud.' As anyone who's ever tried to make pie crust from scratch can tell you, 'easy' isn't an accurate descriptor of the process. And even if you have the perfect pie crust recipe, the dough can still act up on you when it comes to rolling out. For one thing, it tends to stick to the work surface, which is why some bakers endorse icing down the counter. Food blogger Jerrelle Guy, author of the cookbook "Black Girl Baking", feels that while chilled countertops aren't necessary, they can certainly help; which is especially true if you're baking your pie on a hot, sticky day when the A/C isn't doing its job.

As Guy explains, "Pie dough is full of beads of fat, which, if they start to get warm, will soften and turn the flour gummy; making the dough more likely to stick to the counter." She goes on to say, "By keeping the dough cold, you help keep the fat in the pie dough solid and the dough easy to work with" and adds that cold dough makes for a flakier, more buttery crust, as well. To chill your countertop, cover it with ice packs or bags of frozen vegetables. Before you roll out the dough, though, be sure to wipe off any moisture.