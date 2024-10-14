Julia Child's Trick For The Creamiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Pumpkin pie can be polarizing. It's the staple dessert of Thanksgiving — and of the entire fall season, for that matter — but to be fair to the pumpkin pie naysayers, it has a unique taste and its moist and stodgy texture can be off-putting to those who try it. So, to make pumpkin pie's deep and spicy flavors more palatable, ditch the heavy and gelatinous texture and adopt Julia Child's method for a light, creamy, soufflé-esque version.

Most pumpkin pie recipes say to put eggs straight into the mix, but to achieve Julia Child's airy texture, she instructs to separate the whites from the yolk and whip the whites to stiff peaks. When all of the other ingredients are combined, gently fold the egg whites into the mixture, being gentle to avoid losing the whipped-in air. Child says to begin baking the pie at a high temperature before incrementally lowering the heat. The combination of whipping the egg whites and slowly decreasing the oven's temperature will result in a creamy and mousse-like texture.