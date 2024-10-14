Julia Child's Trick For The Creamiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
Pumpkin pie can be polarizing. It's the staple dessert of Thanksgiving — and of the entire fall season, for that matter — but to be fair to the pumpkin pie naysayers, it has a unique taste and its moist and stodgy texture can be off-putting to those who try it. So, to make pumpkin pie's deep and spicy flavors more palatable, ditch the heavy and gelatinous texture and adopt Julia Child's method for a light, creamy, soufflé-esque version.
Most pumpkin pie recipes say to put eggs straight into the mix, but to achieve Julia Child's airy texture, she instructs to separate the whites from the yolk and whip the whites to stiff peaks. When all of the other ingredients are combined, gently fold the egg whites into the mixture, being gentle to avoid losing the whipped-in air. Child says to begin baking the pie at a high temperature before incrementally lowering the heat. The combination of whipping the egg whites and slowly decreasing the oven's temperature will result in a creamy and mousse-like texture.
Child's tricks for a perfect treat
Child's French cuisine-inspired pumpkin pie recipe first appeared in her cookbook "The Way to Cook," published in 1989. She makes other tweaks to the standard pumpkin pie formula beyond separating the eggs. Continuing to pull inspiration from French culinary tradition, she adds in some alcohol — spiced rum or bourbon — introducing a boozy flavor (don't worry, boozy baked goods won't get you buzzed). Child also includes molasses in her recipe, which doesn't show up in a lot of pumpkin pie recipes. Both the alcohol and the molasses work to round out the heavy gourd and powerful pumpkin spice flavors.
When the pie is ready to bake, Child emphasizes the importance of putting the pie right into the oven once the whipped egg whites are incorporated. The oven should begin at 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and after 15 minutes, be lowered to 375 degrees for another 15 minutes. To finish the bake, lower the heat again to 350 degrees and cook for a final 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Following these simple yet effective added steps while making a pumpkin pie will result in a beautifully fluffy dessert that's guaranteed to be a hit this Thanksgiving (and if you want a French-inspired appetizer for your festive meal, try Julia Child's recipe for chicken liver mousse).