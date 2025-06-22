Costco Sells More Hot Dogs Than All The Stadiums In This Major League

Still, the hot dogs sold by MLB can't beat the siren call of Costco's food court. On average, you can expect to spend $5.99 for the cheapest hot dog at an MLB stadium. That's nearly four times the price of the retailer's dogs, which haven't risen in price for 40 years. Yes, that's right — Costco still sells hot dogs for the same price that it did in 1985. The price of the hot dog combo, if it accounted for inflation, would be very different.

A $5.99 hot dog won't break the bank. But the price tag doesn't include tickets, parking, or the other expenses that come with a trip to a major league game. Plus, some stadiums are steeper. For example, you can expect to pay $8.39 at an Oakland Athletics game. For that price, you could get two Costco hot dogs and an entire rotisserie chicken with change.

Admittedly, these numbers come from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, and Big Hot Dog isn't always transparent about its data. There's no word on Costco's most recent hot dog sales, either. While CEO Ron Vachris was hopeful that Costco would break its own record and surpass the 200 million mark in 2024, recent changes – like the food court's switch from Pepsi to Coke — might've had an impact on sales. After all, it wouldn't be the first time that minor changes sparked a strong reaction from Costco fans. But one thing's clear: It would take a lot more than a soft drink switch-up to bring Costco's hot dog sales down to MLB level.