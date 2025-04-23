What The Price Of Costco's Hot Dog Combo Would Be If It Accounted For Inflation

Costco's $1.50 hot dog and drink combination is almost a reason to spring for a membership alone, because a price like that for a quarter-pound hot dog and a refillable drink is unthinkable nowadays. That price likely isn't going to change anytime soon because it's such a draw for the Costco brand. (Not to mention, the all-beef Kirkland Signature hot dog tastes terrific too.)

The company has sold that hot dog and soda combo for $1.50 since 1985 and famously hasn't changed its price since then. The cost of Costco hot dogs is so cheap because the store makes its money from other parts of its business, namely from a high volume of grocery sales, membership fees, and additional services. This model also allows the store to keep things like packaged Costco rotisserie chickens so darn cheap.

But if you account for inflation, the price for a $1.50 hot dog and drink combo from 1985 would now cost you $4.55, according to the official inflation calculator from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's much more in line with what you'd expect at a fast food chain or even a hot dog cart, but when you think about just how much money you spend on a typical trip to Costco, you can probably see why Costco doesn't mind losing money on its own hot dogs.