The Costco Bakery Item That Shoppers Are Eager To See In Their State
Costco's bakery section is one of its devotees' favorite spots, where there's always a good chance you'll discover tantalizing new treats along with regular favorites. The big-box retailer frequently debuts new items like those buttery Costco almond croissants, or it brings back limited-time seasonal goodies like the Costco Holiday Cookie Tray. (Of course, this rotation also means that even fan-favorite Costco bakery items get the ax sometimes.) But one particular offering has gotten viral attention from people who are dying to try it, but can't, since it's not sold in most Costco stores: guava sweet rolls.
The eye-catching treat — AKA Mayorca Suprema — features lightly sweet, soft, yeasted rolls topped with guava sauce and sweet cream cheese, finished with Danish icing. They're sold in a round 25-ounce tray of 12 for $8.99 and also come in an orange flavor.
The online clamor was sparked by an Instagram post from a fan who spotted them in Hawaii, where the bakery favorite was a returning seasonal item, who also suggested that they should be available everywhere. Lots of Costco fans chimed in to agree, while bemoaning the fact that they couldn't get them. Shoppers did say the rolls are also available in some parts of Florida, like Miami, and they're a common sighting at Costco outlets in Puerto Rico.
Why you can't find Costco guava sweet rolls everywhere
The way in which Costco is structured may help explain why guava sweet rolls aren't available at all U.S. locations. The warehouse giant divides the country into eight regions, and buyers determine what should be stocked there, based partly on the foods and flavors that locals like. Costco also seeks to boost businesses in each region, which may have influenced the sweet roll's rollout since Hawaii, Florida, and Puerto Rico all grow guava.
The tropical fruit, with a flavor described as a cross between a strawberry and a pear, is common in Latin America; A popular pastry in Hispanic and Caribbean cultures is pastelitos de guayaba, featuring guava paste and cream cheese inside a puff pastry shell. Meanwhile, guava cake is a beloved Hawaiian tradition, along with other desserts made with the fruit. This cultural taste for guava is likely why Costco launched Mayorca Suprema in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Florida with its thriving Hispanic community.
So what do you do if you really want to try the guava sweet rolls and don't live in one of those three states? Your best bet might be stopping by a Latin American bakery and ordering pastelito de guayaba (guava pastry) for a taste of the same flavors as the Costco treat, with a traditional touch.