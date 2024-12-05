Costco's Holiday Cookie Tray Is Back. Here Is This Year's Assortment
Costco is making all your holiday baking dreams come true with the return of another beloved seasonal bakery favorite. The highly anticipated and wildly popular Holiday Cookie Tray is back and more festive than ever (although we're really happy about the giant chocolate chip cookie on the food court menu, too). For only $24.99, you can stock up on a 60-count cookie tray that features five — yes five — decadent, crowd-pleasing flavors served on a red plastic tray that's ready for entertaining. Each Holiday Cookie Tray contains 12 Chocolate Chunk, 12, Brown Butter Sugar, 12 Double Chocolate Chip, 12 Double Nut, and 12 Candy Gem Chip cookies.
With so many varieties to choose from, the Holiday Cookie Tray is a hit for holiday parties, family celebrations, or ugly sweater gatherings with your friends. Plus, it alleviates the stress of actually making every single cookie recipe, so you're saving yourself more time to spend with loved ones during the holiday season. It's truly a win-win for everyone involved.
What's on Costco's Holiday Cookie Tray?
The strategic cookie selection on Costco's Holiday Cookie Tray is impressive — and inclusive. There's something for everyone, even the pickiest of cookie consumers. The Chocolate Chunk cookie is Coscto's equivalent to a regular chocolate chip cookie (sans chips or morsels), while the Brown Butter Sugar seems to be the company's holiday spin on a standard sugar cookie, complete with colorful sprinkles. The Double Chocolate Chip looks like a rich, chocolatey cookie with chocolate chips baked in, then rolled in powdered sugar. We're not sure exactly what the nut mix is in the Double Nut cookie, but we're certain it's absolutely delicious. Finally, the Candy Gem Chip cookies are a blend of chocolate chips and mini green-and-red M&Ms.
Each cookie looks to be double or triple the size of a standard store-bought cookie, so there's plenty of chewy, sugary goodness to go around. Plus, the price point is unbeatable. Pick up a tray (or two) for your holiday gatherings with family, friends, or at the office while supplies last.