Costco's Holiday Cookie Tray Is Back. Here Is This Year's Assortment

Costco is making all your holiday baking dreams come true with the return of another beloved seasonal bakery favorite. The highly anticipated and wildly popular Holiday Cookie Tray is back and more festive than ever (although we're really happy about the giant chocolate chip cookie on the food court menu, too). For only $24.99, you can stock up on a 60-count cookie tray that features five — yes five — decadent, crowd-pleasing flavors served on a red plastic tray that's ready for entertaining. Each Holiday Cookie Tray contains 12 Chocolate Chunk, 12, Brown Butter Sugar, 12 Double Chocolate Chip, 12 Double Nut, and 12 Candy Gem Chip cookies.

With so many varieties to choose from, the Holiday Cookie Tray is a hit for holiday parties, family celebrations, or ugly sweater gatherings with your friends. Plus, it alleviates the stress of actually making every single cookie recipe, so you're saving yourself more time to spend with loved ones during the holiday season. It's truly a win-win for everyone involved.