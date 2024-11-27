Is There A Difference Between Chocolate Chips And Morsels?

The most well-known story claims that chocolate chips were created in the 1930s when Ruth Wakefield, co-owner of the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts, found herself without baker's chocolate while baking her signature chocolate cookies. In a quick fix, she chopped up a Nestlé semi-sweet chocolate bar. To her surprise, the chocolate chunks didn't melt but held their shape which created delightful pockets of gooey chocolate in each cookie. The cookies quickly became popular and Ruth gifted this recipe to Nestlé in exchange for a lifetime supply of free Nestlé chocolate. Nestlé soon featured the recipe on their wrappers and introduced pre-cut 'chocolate morsels.' And just like that, chocolate chips secured their place in baking history. Despite how charming the story is, the myth has garnered some criticism.

The first critique is that Ruth Wakefield, a seasoned cook in a professional kitchen, was unlikely to have overlooked running out of such an essential ingredient while making her own recipe. Secondly, Carolyn Wyman, author of "The Great American Chocolate Chip Cookie Book," points out that, with Wakefield's background as a trained cook, it's improbable that she would have improvised on a whim. Instead, there's a good chance she did it intentionally.

Regardless of whether or not the specific details of the origin story are true, Ruth Wakefield is generally credited as the original inventor of the modern day chocolate chip cookie and she was, in fact, working at Toll House when she did it. As with so many aspects of history, reasonable minds may differ on the details.