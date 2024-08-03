The Secret Dash Of Spice Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Need
Despite what anyone tries to say, there's no wrong time to enjoy a chocolate chip cookie. This timeless classic is a bringer of comfort and satisfaction. Each bite is like a sweet hug that takes us from reality to bliss. Countless chocolate chip cookie recipes exist; traditionally, these cookies are made with ingredients like butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, baking soda, salt, and, based on preference, nuts. You may believe there's no way these cookies can be elevated further. Surely they're perfect. Hold that thought, and allow the magic of nutmeg into your life.
Yes, nutmeg. This lovely spice is made from Myristica fragrans, fruit-producing trees native to Indonesia, and the seeds are ground into a fine powder to make the nutmeg that's added to both sweet and savory dishes. While most chocolate chip cookie recipes may not call for any nutmeg, the ones that do suggest a small amount. A dash or about ¼ teaspoon of nutmeg per two dozen cookies will be enough to take your cookies to the next level. Of course, if you're a nutmeg fan, feel free to add as much as you'd enjoy. Just remember that a little can go a long way with this spice, and it's best to taste test as you go.
Nutmeg isn't the only spice that can be added to your cookies
There have been countless additions over the years claiming to be the secret to achieving the perfect chocolate chip cookie. Nutmeg can join one of those ingredients in the baking process or stand on its own. Nutmeg works so well with these cookies because it heightens the buttery flavors already in the chocolate chip cookies. So you'll get more of what you already love with the added layer of subtle spice from the nutmeg itself.
Nutmeg pairs well with a variety of foods, so it's no surprise that it's a perfect partner for other spices as well. To bring out even more of those comforting flavors, other spices can be added to your cookies to complement the nutmeg. Cinnamon adds a sweetness to the spice of nutmeg that can turn these spices into the stars of your cookies without adding an overpowering flavor. Premade spice blends including nutmeg, like Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pie Spice, aren't just great for pumpkin pie. They can be added to a batch of chocolate chip cookies to give them that something special. Regardless of what other additions are in your next batch of chocolate chip cookies, a dash of nutmeg is sure to make them some of the most delicious baked goods you'll ever taste.