The Secret Dash Of Spice Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Need

Despite what anyone tries to say, there's no wrong time to enjoy a chocolate chip cookie. This timeless classic is a bringer of comfort and satisfaction. Each bite is like a sweet hug that takes us from reality to bliss. Countless chocolate chip cookie recipes exist; traditionally, these cookies are made with ingredients like butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, baking soda, salt, and, based on preference, nuts. You may believe there's no way these cookies can be elevated further. Surely they're perfect. Hold that thought, and allow the magic of nutmeg into your life.

Yes, nutmeg. This lovely spice is made from Myristica fragrans, fruit-producing trees native to Indonesia, and the seeds are ground into a fine powder to make the nutmeg that's added to both sweet and savory dishes. While most chocolate chip cookie recipes may not call for any nutmeg, the ones that do suggest a small amount. A dash or about ¼ teaspoon of nutmeg per two dozen cookies will be enough to take your cookies to the next level. Of course, if you're a nutmeg fan, feel free to add as much as you'd enjoy. Just remember that a little can go a long way with this spice, and it's best to taste test as you go.