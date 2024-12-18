The Alleged Costco Food Court Change That'll Disappoint Pepsi Fans

The Costco Instagram fan account Costco Insider reported on December 17 that after 11 years of serving Pepsi products in its popular food court, the warehouse chain is switching back to Coca-Cola. Costco had previously dropped Coke products in 2009 after failing to agree on mutually satisfactory prices. In the process, they pulled all of the soda brand's cans and bottles from their shelves with notes of apology for Costco customers. Costco brought the Coke products back to store shelves a month later.

Four years later, in 2013, Costco switched to Pepsi fountain drinks in its food courts in order to keep its $1.50 hot dog and a soda combo so cheap. Apparently, Coca-Cola has lowered its prices in the interim and Costco is capitalizing on it by making the swap sometime in early 2025, per the Costco Insider account. Now, before you Diet Coke superfans get too excited (and you Pepsi fans too disappointed), it is just a rumor at this point which hasn't been confirmed by Costco itself in a formal capacity. Still, we'll be keeping an eye out for any official announcements.