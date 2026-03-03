Costco Has A Brand-New Bakery Find Just In Time For Spring

Although there are some great Costco finds, we can't deny that the store also has food products that are definitely overrated. Before you change out of your PJs just to drive to the store for this pie, you should consider if its unique profile fits your tastes. The lemon custard pie presents a balance between sweetness and tanginess. Both flavors complement each other, bringing down the intensity, perfect for those who are not a huge fan of strong flavors. "Oh, it's delicious ... It's not too tart, it's sweet to be honest," a Costco shopper commented on a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, some Reddit users have complained about this dessert not being tart enough. "Having now tried it, I can definitely say that the key lime was superior, but being a custard pie, this one is creamier and [milder]. It is good, but could be a bit more tart," wrote one Redditor. On the other hand, if you're not a fan of intense citrus tanginess, you might do better with a regular egg custard pie. You can even make it at home, though custard is a bit tricky to get just right.

Those who do end up driving to Costco to try its newest dessert should remember to make a list and not shop on an empty stomach. Mistakes like this can end up costing you big time while shopping at this popular store.