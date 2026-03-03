13 Costco Mistakes That Are Quietly Draining Your Wallet

For many of us, saving money can seem like a gift we just don't possess. Perhaps we don't have the industriousness of a committed coupon-hunter. Maybe we feel overwhelmed trying to track sales and keep up with bank statements. Or, possibly, we suffer from arithmophobia — the irrational fear of numbers. Whichever the case, shaving our spending can be a major challenge. Especially when it comes to groceries.

For those who buy their everyday goods at Costco, it may seem like the store itself is automatically budget-friendly. What with it's wholesale inventory, bulk deals, classic $1.50 hot dog, and whatnot. But the truth is, you can overspend at the members-only super-chain as much as anywhere else, if you're not careful.

Let's help you be careful then, because you might be making wallet-draining Costco errors without realizing it. You get lulled into the routine of pushing a cart around without questioning your tactics. Time to question everything. Here are 13 mistakes you need to avoid in order to save money at Costco.