13 Costco Mistakes That Are Quietly Draining Your Wallet
For many of us, saving money can seem like a gift we just don't possess. Perhaps we don't have the industriousness of a committed coupon-hunter. Maybe we feel overwhelmed trying to track sales and keep up with bank statements. Or, possibly, we suffer from arithmophobia — the irrational fear of numbers. Whichever the case, shaving our spending can be a major challenge. Especially when it comes to groceries.
For those who buy their everyday goods at Costco, it may seem like the store itself is automatically budget-friendly. What with it's wholesale inventory, bulk deals, classic $1.50 hot dog, and whatnot. But the truth is, you can overspend at the members-only super-chain as much as anywhere else, if you're not careful.
Let's help you be careful then, because you might be making wallet-draining Costco errors without realizing it. You get lulled into the routine of pushing a cart around without questioning your tactics. Time to question everything. Here are 13 mistakes you need to avoid in order to save money at Costco.
1. Shopping without a list
Really, if you go shopping without a list at any grocery store — be it a hangar-sized mega-chain or your humble neighborhood market — you can fall prey to rash overspending. The problem with Costco is two-fold: One, the store has a trillion things to buy. Two, the store is literally engineered to force you to wander around and buy these trillion things on a whim.
Again and again, freely commenting shoppers have advised to make a list and never veer from it (although you can maybe leave room for one small impulse buy, for a bit of self-indulgence). Remember, you need to look at this as if you're battling Costco's corporate philosophy, which materializes in its slyly deliberate method of organizing and reorganizing its stores. This doesn't mean you two are enemies. Far from it. It just means Costco wants to get every possible dollar out of you. And the best way to do that is keeping you inside the store and outside of your id.
That's just business. Just like it's your business — and in your best interest — to control what you buy. This is the Great Game of Retail (trademark pending). To play it well requires discipline, commitment, and a Notes apps. A list is your friend. Trust the list. Stick to the list.
2. Using a cart when you don't have to
It can feel like an impulse, an instinctive move, done without aforethought or even consciousness. You just walk out of your car, grab the handle, and begin to wheel. Doesn't matter if you're meant to buy nothing more than a head of lettuce, a pack of batteries, or a onesie. You are commandeering a shopping cart and entering the Costco fray fully fortified, come hell or high water (specifically Kirkland Signature water). Well, Teddy Roosevelt, this isn't San Juan Hill. You might want to rethink this aggressive approach.
According to experienced shoppers, the second they grab a cart it means they're going to be hundreds of dollars poorer in about an hour's time. Because, as others have also pointed out, a big empty cart is just asking to be filled. That's why some stick to the no-cart philosophy of "If I can't carry it, I'm not buying it." Which is a brilliant way to save — as long as you're not convincing yourself you can carry patio furniture in order to justify buying it. Then you're paying double: The cost of the furniture and an eventual visit to the chiropractor.
3. Buying bulk for the hell of it
As mentioned before, Costco is a cunning temptress. The chain lures the average American shopper with towering fjords of goods — massive in volume and multitudinous in variety. How can a mere mortal look upon such a bounty and not convince themselves they need four 12-packs of Bounty? Who cares if you don't have storage space for a 50-pound tub of lard? You'll build an extension to your house simply to accommodate all things Costco.
Don't call the contractor just yet. Let's talk about a different approach first. It's the radical notion of cutting down. Hang on, don't switch tabs, it's not as crazy as it sounds. Fellow Costco-goers have said it themselves: Waste and overuse is the main risk of shopping there. To counter this, buy only what you need, and remember that a deal on bulk still means you're purchasing a lot of goods — goods that take up space or expire before use. Even personal shoppers at Costco recognize this problematic and costly behavior.
Sometimes it's all about taking a step back. See what it is you really require in your home, your fridge, your pantry, your garage, etc. Costco isn't going anywhere anytime soon. When you run out or there's a new thing you actually do need, you can go. Otherwise, let's lay off the 60-pound bucket of honey for now.
4. Not freezing those assets
If our human ancestors had Costco during the Ice Age, they would've done quite well for themselves. Not only because they wouldn't have to undertake dangerous hunts for woolly mammoths in order to get food (while taking advantage of cost-saving tips for Costco steaks), but they could easily freeze items they stocked up on during a sale. Because everywhere was frozen.
Unfortunately, today's human doesn't have the luxury of living in a fully frozen world. Therefore, freezer space must be figured out. But according to numerous Costco patrons, the up-front cost of a standalone freezer is well worth it for a regular shopper. Especially when you consider that, aside from the myriad frozen meals Costco offers (many of which are highly regarded and underrated), meat, veggies, sauces, and bread can be frozen, along with Ziploc leftovers from meals.
Again, the initial haul of items going into the freezer might add up. But as you divvy up and delegate your in-home inventory, you'll often find repeat shopping trips are unnecessary. And if you stocked your freezer with items that were discounted at the time, that's even more of a money-saving win.
5. Leaving Costco sales unresearched
Not every money-costing Costco mistake happens in-store. For the devoted patron of the warehouse chain, your savings can start well before you make your shopping sojourn. This is where our friend the internet comes in handy (for once.) And with it, you can gameplan for Costco and attack your grocery trip with the preparation of a big-game coach. Remember: With Costco, knowing is half the battle. The other half? Finding parking.
Customers have suggested making a list of items you regularly buy, then simply Googling what's on the list from time to time. This is to see, not only if they are currently part of a promotional sale at Costco, but if not, when they were last on sale. Other shoppers have validated this approach with deals they've found and by incorporating it as part of their regular Costco money-saving strategy (along with vacuum-sealing).
It just takes a little bit of homework to do this one right. But once you start and get into the habit of listing and searching, you'll find it can become a welcome routine and beneficial to your bottom line.
6. Ignoring the price tag code
You may not realize it, but when you're ambling down the grand aisles of Costco, they are speaking to you. They may not speak in a human tongue, or through the song of an animal, or in any audible way whatsoever. But they are communicating. You just need to listen. Or rather, you need to decode the price tags. For then, you will truly be one with Costco. And discounts shall you enjoy.
Thankfully, Redditors have shared a Rosetta Stone of Costco price tags, for all the world to see — and the key lies in the cents at the end of an item's actual price. If it ends in .99, that's its full, standard price; if it ends in .97, that signifies a limited-time clearance deal (get on that); .00 means a low-stock, store-specific clearance sale (get on that one too); and any price ending in 9 (that isn't .99) represents a special offer from the actual brand, not Costco.
Aside from the price listing, an asterisk on the tag means the item is discontinued (also known as The Death Star), and a date on the bottom displays the last time the price changed. If it's been quite some time, keep an eye on it. A cost slash may be imminent, and you'll be right on it. Knowledge is indeed power.
7. Failing to fully utilize a rotisserie chicken
Even within a chain of humongous stores, each boasting no shortage of signature shelf items, Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is a best-selling, omnipresent powerhouse of a product. The company sells roughly 150 million of them per year. That's because it's an inexpensive, substantial, convenient, pre-made offering that can feed a family. But using the bird for only one meal is not taking full advantage of its capabilities. In fact, making just a couple of meals may not even be utilizing the rotisserie chicken to its fullest.
At the very least, you could just take the meat off the bones and make a broth with those bones. That alone is a manifold increase in value. But once you have the chicken meat on its own, any number of extended-feed options are available to you. There are no shortage of internet hacks and shortcuts for both shredding the meat and transforming it into a multitude of meals.
Even buying multiple rotisserie chickens can maintain your budget, being that they're so affordable. Copping two or three at once, say, means you can use one whole chicken for a day-of meal, another whole chicken for a broth or soup, and another to fill sandwiches for a week. All that for around $15.
8. Shopping on an empty stomach
This is another no-no that can malfunction a shopping trip to any food market, let alone Costco. But, as was already outlined about the goliath of a store, the temptation at the warehouse chain is ramped up by sheer multiplicity of inventory. We all become susceptible to the "hunger buys." The rational part of your brain may even be telling you, imploring you, that your empty stomach can not and must not determine your grocery haul. But that other part of the brain, the part science definitely calls the "me-hungry-me-no-care" lobe, seems to always find a way to win.
That's why making sure your belly's full before you helm a cart is crucial to saving money. In fact, your fellow patrons recommend it, based on experience. And with Costco's famous, affordable food court right there, excuses are invalid. Some shoppers even think hitting up the food court is the single best money-saving hack at Costco.
It might also be the healthier choice, since a starved shopper may end up throwing eye-tempting junk food in the cart. Problem there, at a place like Costco, is that could mean a 3-pound tub of peanut butter pretzels, a 60-count box of Rice Krispies Treats; or a 62-ounce jar of M-&-M's. In other words: a whole lotta regret.
9. Getting the wrong membership for your lifestyle
Sometimes you just have to look at yourself in the mirror. Not just to get that piece of parsley out of your teeth before your performance evaluation Zoom, but to reflect on who you are as a person. But even more as a Costco shopper. How often do you need to go? How much do you need to buy? Do you really need the large container of paprika? Especially since you still haven't made the shakshuka you promised your book club?
These are the exact questions you need to ask yourself when deciding what kind of Costco membership to get. Getting the wrong plan is one of the biggest mistakes consumers make, according to one long-time shopper-slash-Costco-blogger. You have a choice of three plans: the Gold Star membership (the basic one, $65 per year), the Business membership (same annual cost, but only for legit resellers), and the Executive membership ($130 a year).
Many shoppers recommend not being scared of the Executive plan, especially if you shop there all the time. Aside from direct savings on items, there are all kinds of cash-back benefits and customer perks (like access to extended store hours). This is more of a big-picture savings approach, which can turn out to be much more profitable than one-off savings tricks over the long run.
10. Not at least checking out Costco.com
This approach is not a catch-all way of saving at Costco. Because, as shoppers have noticed, many items are more expensive through Costco's website than they are in-store (which is generally down to shipping fees and so on). However, aside from sometimes being able to find deals on products regardless, shopping through Costco.com allows you to avoid indirect pitfalls of overspending that can happen when you go brick-and-mortar. (Or in Costco's case, concrete-and-prefabricated-steel.)
When you're in the store surrounded by products as far as the eye can see, the temptation to spend is right in front of you. However, if you're sitting in front of the computer, browsing in a much more controlled and specified manner, there's less stimuli. Therefore, shopping online helps you save cash by the sheer fact you're not able to just grab items as you would in a store.
The irony is, as big and tempting as a Costco store can be, the website actually has a larger selection, unencumbered by physical limits. Which also means you may find unique items you'll never see in your local store. Although, don't overspend on those either. Unless you can. Then by all means, get eccentric.
11. Neglecting other retailers
The good people in corporate at Costco are not going to like this suggestion. But this list isn't for them. It's for you, the average shopper looking to save a buck or two. Some of the more ardent patrons may forget this fact, but Costco is not the center of our solar system. As Nicolaus Copernicus pointed out in the year 1543, the Sun is. And Costco is also not the only grocery game in town. There are times, shocking as it may be to some, that the money-saving deals can be found in another establishment.
It's all about not only using Costco as your store, but as your comparison model. Even when it comes to its hallowed food court, Costco doesn't always have a great deal. And there's no need to overthink it. If another store has a lower cost on something (as long as the quality is relatively similar), go get the item there. Costco does not have a non-compete deal with its members. You're allowed to shop anywhere you want. And as other consumers have done, it doesn't take much to cross-check a certain product against another large chain's. Look out for you. Costco will live.
12. Shopping there more than you need to
Now we're getting to an easy method of saving money at Costco that nobody should have a problem doing whatsoever. After all, it only has to do with applying willpower. What can be less challenging than that? Its not like modern psychology scholarship puzzles over the elusiveness of willpower. Okay, this sarcasm probably isn't helping.
But seriously, it's all about moderating your trips to Costco. Before you head out the door with your keys to make a "quick run" (fast forward 2.5 hours and you're still there, perusing the kayak section), think a moment. Take stock. Organize the pantry perhaps. Do you really, absolutely, positively, need to hit up Costco?
Plenty of customers already rue how often they go, especially if their Costco is close by. Some are steadfast and stick to once every month (a sensible approach generally). Some find a balance between staying away yet pouncing when a sale opportunity arises. Whatever route you take, it's probably best to stop going and spending money at the merest whim of Costco desire.
13. Blindly buying on-sale items
It can be an automatic reaction, understandably. After all, sale stickers have a way of screaming at you from the shelves. And you respond accordingly with a quick series of questions: When will you get the chance again? If you don't take advantage now, will the opportunity be gone forever? Do you even need it? Does it even matter if you need it, because it's on sale? And that's all in the first three nanoseconds before actually clawing the sale item into your cart.
Hard to blame you. Saving money is an opportunity that should rarely be passed up. But take a look first. Some items that are on sale may still be more expensive than regularly-priced versions of the same product — be it a Kirkland brand, a serviceable dupe, or just a comparable item. One Redditor gave an example regarding deals on batteries and pain relievers. Sure, Duracell or Tylenol might be on sale, but the generic Kirkland versions of each are still cheaper, even after the discount. Bottom line: Just keep your head and don't leap at buys. Analyze and then leap.