The Major Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Bottled Water

If you see someone with Kirkland Signature branded items, you know their ideal place to shop. Costco's signature brand is massively popular among proud members of the exclusive store, as it's often seen as high-quality for a relatively low price. When a brand's quality is trusted by the masses and its prices remain low, it's hard to find many downsides when you are an avid buyer of Kirkland Signature products.

This has created a strong fanbase for the products themselves, with Kirkland Signature-branded bottled water being no exception. Many people swear by this brand of water, considering it better than any other bottled water brand in the market by a large margin. That's why it often shocks these Costco regulars to learn that Kirkland Signature water is not an original item produced by the brand.

In fact, most Kirkland Signature brands aren't original or exclusive to the membership-only grocery store. Instead, many of them are manufactured by third-party brands, many of which you have likely heard of. In the case of Kirkland Signature's bottled water, the credit must go to none other than Niagara Bottling, LLC.