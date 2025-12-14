The Best Costco Food Court Item Is A Satisfying Classic

Costco's food court is part of why many of us shop there. Is it the best food you'll ever have? No. But is it one of the best bargains you'll ever get? Absolutely. Where else are you going to get a giant slice of pizza for $1.99, or a hot dog combo with a drink for $1.50? Even though the menu's not gigantic, we did the hard work one day and ranked Costco's food court items in a taste test (it's worth reading, especially if you're opinionated). We came away with the conclusion that one of the options there is simply the best of the bunch.

Nope — it's not the pepperoni pizza slice, which came in second place (with the cheese slice in third). Yep: It's the hot dog. This is not a controversial pick. That gigantic, well-seasoned, high-quality hot dog coupled with your drink of choice from the fountain is hard to beat. Especially at the low price of $1.50, which isn't going to change anytime soon, despite the natural trajectory of inflation and supply chain issues seemingly raising prices everywhere. Plus, you can top the thing yourself with a simple choice between mustard, relish, ketchup, and a little cup of onions available at the counter when you pick up your food. As our contributor noted, "It's everything you want from a hot dog."