11 Tasty Costco Foods For Under $10 You Should Always Add To Your Cart

I am obsessed with finding the best items at Costco. Of course, there are plenty of recognizable brands throughout the store, but some of the very best-priced options are exclusive to Costco, often under the Kirkland Signature private label. Over the course of a few months, I've discovered some of the tastiest Costco fines under $10 that you simply must try.

If you, like me, love a great deal and are very picky about the type of foods you enjoy, you can almost always count on Costco's own Kirkland Signature foods delivering some great options. No good Costco deal shopping trip is complete without grabbing a delicious, filling meal from the food court, so I'll start there before making my way through the rest of the store to help you discover some awesome options you may not have picked out previously.

At the time of writing, each of these items was under $10, and I personally purchased and sampled each. In fact, most of the items on this list have become regular staples in my home. To determine which items you should add to your shopping cart, I scoured my personal experiences with purchases I've made with Costco, and to help get a fuller picture, I did some research into whatever other options people are loving, purchasing those items to try too. All were absolute winners.