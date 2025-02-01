12 Kirkland Signature Foods Costco Customers Buy On Repeat

Kirkland Signature, Costco's private label, has found the retail golden formula: premium products at prices that make competitors sweat. As consumers continually discover these products, they share their new favs with product reviews and taste-test comparisons, which are racking up millions of views on TikTok and sparking passionate discussions on Reddit. From French vodka rivaling Grey Goose to single-sourced olive oil bearing prestigious Italian certifications, Costco's in-house produced products consistently challenge premium brands at a sliver of the cost.

Many Kirkland Signature products come straight from the same manufacturers behind America's most trusted brands. Seriously! Consumers are more often than not reaching for Kirkland products over well-known brands as they learn of these premium partnerships from their friends and influencers on social media. The virality of these products validates Costco's strategy and is now forcing other retailers to reimagine their store brands entirely.

Do you know what's fascinating about Costco? It's an absolute stickler when it comes to the Kirkland brand. Costco won't slap that label on just anything. Whether it's a bottle of whisky made by old-school European distilleries or essential paper towels, it ensures it's perfect before putting it on the shelves for its members. Costco has flipped the script on what a store brand can be—turning Kirkland Signature into a badge of quality that members hunt for. And talk about perfect timing — when everything seems to cost an arm and a leg these days, Costco delivers what people need (and not just from the food court): premium quality that doesn't break the bank. Prices may vary.