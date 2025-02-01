12 Kirkland Signature Foods Costco Customers Buy On Repeat
Kirkland Signature, Costco's private label, has found the retail golden formula: premium products at prices that make competitors sweat. As consumers continually discover these products, they share their new favs with product reviews and taste-test comparisons, which are racking up millions of views on TikTok and sparking passionate discussions on Reddit. From French vodka rivaling Grey Goose to single-sourced olive oil bearing prestigious Italian certifications, Costco's in-house produced products consistently challenge premium brands at a sliver of the cost.
Many Kirkland Signature products come straight from the same manufacturers behind America's most trusted brands. Seriously! Consumers are more often than not reaching for Kirkland products over well-known brands as they learn of these premium partnerships from their friends and influencers on social media. The virality of these products validates Costco's strategy and is now forcing other retailers to reimagine their store brands entirely.
Do you know what's fascinating about Costco? It's an absolute stickler when it comes to the Kirkland brand. Costco won't slap that label on just anything. Whether it's a bottle of whisky made by old-school European distilleries or essential paper towels, it ensures it's perfect before putting it on the shelves for its members. Costco has flipped the script on what a store brand can be—turning Kirkland Signature into a badge of quality that members hunt for. And talk about perfect timing — when everything seems to cost an arm and a leg these days, Costco delivers what people need (and not just from the food court): premium quality that doesn't break the bank. Prices may vary.
Single-sourced extra virgin olive oil
Kirkland Signature's Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil stands tall in a market flooded with questionable alternatives. While it might cost a few bucks more than the competition, the first taste proves worth it. Both pro chefs and home cooks swear by its versatility and flavor. The oil shines in everything from simple salad dressings to complex sauces, while its high smoke point makes it perfect for sautéing and roasting.
Unlike many mass-market brands that cut corners with cheaper oils, Kirkland Signature's version delivers the real deal: pure, single-source olive oil that meets the highest standards. Tiktoker @bobbyparrish shares two things people look for in today's olive oil: Is it in a glass bottle, and is it of a single origin? According to Parrish, Costco has three options that meet these standards, and Kirkland Signature is one of his top choices. Kirkland Signature's Extra Virgin Olive Oil is single-sourced from California and verified by the Olive Oil Commission of California. The rich, complex flavor transforms ordinary dishes into something special, making it a must-have for anyone serious about cooking.
Looking for an Italian extra virgin olive oil? Our friend @bobbyparrish shared another find that people are absolutely loving — Kirkland Signature's Extra Virgin Olive Oil Toscano P.G.I. single sourced from Tuscany, Italy.
Imported basil pesto
Speaking of Italy, Kirkland Signature's Imported Basil Pesto brings Italy's finest flavors straight to your kitchen. Made with authentic Italian basil, this 22-ounce jar packs restaurant-quality taste that has won over home cooks everywhere. The large size proves perfect for both big pasta nights and clever meal prep. Many fans freeze portions in ice cube trays for quick flavor bombs in future dishes — genius.
The sauce blends fresh basil, olive oil, pine nuts, and Parmesan cheese, creating a delicious solution to your "What should we make for dinner?" troubles. Unlike grocery store versions that skimp on quality ingredients, Kirkland Signature's pesto stays true to traditional Italian methods. The rich and bold flavor will take your simple 30-minute weeknight dinner to restaurant quality pasta — seriously, your spouse might be suspicious you Doordashed it. Whether you're tossing it with pasta, spreading it on sandwiches, or mixing it into dressings, this pesto proves it doesn't have to be homemade by an Italian grandma to be incredibly delicious.
One Reddit user shared that the Kirkland Signature's Imported Basil Pesto is so good they barely feel the need to make their own. Another Reddit user replied, stating Kirkland Signature is the only time they have seen a store brand be better than the name brand. That's high praise to beat out big brands in, as they state in their comment, "everything."
Albacore solid white tuna in water
Kirkland Signature's Albacore Solid White Tuna crushes the competition with both quality and value. Each can packs a whopping 42 grams of protein from wild-caught tuna, while the eight-pack price tag of $18.99 brings each can to just $2.40 — a steal for premium tuna.
Here's the real secret: According to @jacobzemer on Instagram, it comes from the same facilities that produce Bumble Bee tuna, delivering identical quality at a fraction of the price. The firm, meaty texture and clean taste work perfectly in everything from classic tuna salad to sophisticated Mediterranean dishes. Skip the cheaper brands with their fragments and mystery cuts — Kirkland's tuna gives you solid, white meat pieces that hold their shape and flavor. Health fans love the simple ingredients and sustainable sourcing, while smart shoppers appreciate getting premium quality without the premium price tag. The convenient pack size means you'll always have this versatile protein ready for quick, healthy meals.
Looking for an insanely delicious way to punch up a tuna salad? Try some of these hacks to add a little razzle-dazzle to your next lunch.
Creamy almond butter
Kirkland Signature's Creamy Almond Butter proves that simple is better. This 27-ounce jar contains just one ingredient: roasted almonds. No added sugars, oils, or salt — just pure, creamy nut butter that puts competitors to shame. The smooth texture and clean ingredient list have won over health enthusiasts, while the price makes premium nut butter accessible to everyone. One Reddit user shares that it is the "BEST ALMOND BUTTER EVER," and at half the price of all other brands.
This versatile spread powers up smoothies, enhances baked goods, and makes a perfect protein-rich snack. Fitness buffs particularly love its pure protein and healthy fat content for pre-workout fuel or post-exercise recovery. That natural oil separation on top? Consider it your guarantee of purity — proof that this butter skips the artificial stabilizers found in other brands. A hot tip from the Reddit thread is to add salt before you stir the oil into your nut butter if you prefer a saltier nut butter. The generous jar size delivers excellent value compared to specialty store options, making clean eating easier on your wallet.
Walnut halves
If you buy nuts, you're aware that they can rack up quite the price per pound. But, of course, Costco's Kirkland Signature is beating all odds, and avid nut shoppers are expressing their excitement over Kirkland Signature's 3-pound bag of walnut halves. Kirkland Signature's raw walnut halves deliver premium quality at a price that puts other stores to shame. The 3-pound bag costs just $13.49 — compare that to Aldi's 1-pound bag at $6.05.
Sourced from top farms across California, Peru, Mexico, and Hawaii, these nuts pack a healthy dose of protein and healthy fats. Bakers love the consistent size and quality of the halves, which look great on top of baked goods and blend perfectly into recipes. The fresh, crisp texture and subtle sweetness prove these nuts receive careful handling from farm to store. Brain health enthusiasts prize walnuts for their omega-3 content, making this affordable option particularly smart. Reddit users are raving about this, "Amazing superfood bargain no one ever talks about," stating it's a good value, and if kept in the fridge, the walnuts last even longer. The resealable bag keeps them fresh, while the bulk size means you'll have plenty on hand for snacking, baking, and cooking.
Kirkland Signature K-Cups
Coffee lovers who've switched to Kirkland Signature K-Cups keep more money in their pockets without sacrificing their morning brew. Made by Keurig Green Mountain themselves, these cups match name-brand quality at a fraction of the cost. The 120-count Breakfast Blend box especially impresses with its consistent flavor and aroma. Each cup comes from carefully roasted beans, packed to maintain freshness until the moment you brew.
The direct partnership with Keurig ensures perfect compatibility with all their machines while maintaining strict quality control. Environmentally conscious coffee drinkers appreciate the recyclable materials, while the variety of roasts — from bold dark to smooth medium — means everyone finds their perfect cup. The bulk packaging saves both money and shopping trips, giving you months of daily brewing for less than you'd spend on national brands.
Reddit users state, "My family won't drink any K-Cups but the Kirkland. They're actually just as good as the top brands." However, Reddit users who are black coffee drinkers say it isn't as good as other options. So, if you're a cream and sugar user, the Kirkland Signature cups are just as good as top brands.
French vodka
Among Costco's spirits, the Kirkland Signature French Vodka stands out as a remarkable value that has sparked intense customer loyalty. This French import outshines its American counterpart through its exceptional quality and sophisticated profile. The spirit undergoes five careful distillations at the Gayant Distillery in Douai, France, before making its way to Costco shelves through California-based LeVecke Corporation.
The spirit starts with premium French grain and emerges with a silky, crisp character that has won over casual drinkers and cocktail enthusiasts. Bartenders praise its versatility in mixed drinks, while connoisseurs appreciate its clean, sophisticated profile when served neat or on ice.
The only quirk worth mentioning? The bottle towers at 18 inches — perfect for a bar cart display but tricky for standard cabinet storage. The elegant design and consistent quality have made this vodka a go-to choice for home bars and professionals who demand excellence without the luxury markup. While rumors once swirled that Grey Goose produced this spirit, wine and spirits TikToker @bigbearwine denies this claim while sharing that many of Costco's wine and spirits are just as good, if not better, than big-name brands. Kirkland's French vodka has earned its reputation on its own merits, delivering premium quality at a price that keeps customers coming back.
Blended house whisky
Kirkland Signature's Blended House Whisky comes with serious credentials — it's crafted by renowned distillery Alexander Murray and Co., which moves an impressive 100,000 cases annually. This genuine Scottish whisky delivers the complexity and character you'd expect from pricier brands, proving that great scotch doesn't require breaking the bank. The carefully crafted blend marries various aged spirits into a balanced profile that pleases casual sippers and enthusiasts.
A scotch enthusiast shared their review on Reddit, stating the spirit reveals its charm through layers of flavor: sweet caramel and fresh apple notes greet you on the nose, while the taste brings forward rich malt, hints of banana, and waves of brown sugar. A pleasantly warm finish rounds out each sip with a lingering sweetness. The overall rating is that it is solidly in the "good to very nice" category — impressive for its price point. Other enthusiasts chimed in on the thread, agreeing and noting it was a regular drink in their household.
While it leans toward the sweeter side, this approachable blend works beautifully neat on the rocks or in cocktails. The partnership with Alexander Murray guarantees traditional Scottish methods while keeping prices reasonable.
Tequila añejo
Kirkland Signature's Tequila Añejo proves that premium tequila doesn't require a premium price tag. Every bottle starts with 100% blue Weber agave harvested from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico — a region famous for producing the finest agave plants. The spirit rests for a full year in American oak barrels, developing a rich, smooth character. Reddit's tequila enthusiasts consistently praise it as one of the best values in aged spirits.
The aging process brings out delicate notes of vanilla and caramel, creating a sophisticated profile that works beautifully both neat and in craft cocktails. Made in Tesistan near Guadalajara by Corporate Distillery Santa Lucia, this tequila meets all authentic Mexican production standards. Tequila fans appreciate the strict adherence to traditional methods, while price-conscious shoppers love getting aged tequila quality without the usual markup. The consistent quality and smooth finish make this añejo a reliable choice for any occasion.
Non-Drowsy AllerClear antihistamine
Shoppers have discovered a money-saving secret in Kirkland Signature's Non-Drowsy AllerClear. This powerhouse antihistamine contains the same active ingredient as Claritin — loratadine 10 milligrams — but costs far less, and one package keeps you covered all year. The original prescription-strength formula tackles the full range of allergy symptoms: sneezing, runny nose, itchy throat, and watery eyes.
Whether you're battling seasonal allergies, pet dander, mold, or dust, one tablet provides 24 hours of relief. The non-drowsy formula lets you stay alert and focused throughout your day when taken as directed. Every tablet comes from FDA-approved facilities, ensuring the same effectiveness as the name brand. On Reddit, users frequently share how their doctors specifically recommend this over Zyrtec, praising its effectiveness and value.
Adults and children 6 years and up can use this gluten-free medication, making it a practical choice for families. The bulk package delivers major savings compared to name brands, while individual sealing keeps each tablet fresh and effective. For allergy sufferers, this combination of quality, effectiveness, and value makes seasonal discomfort much easier to handle — both physically and financially.
Nut bars
The story behind Kirkland Signature's Nut Bars shows Costco's smart approach to delivering value. When almond prices dropped in 2016, Costco spotted an opportunity to offer shoppers an even better deal. Instead of continuing to stock Kind Bars at $1 per unit, Costco partnered with Canadian Leclerc Group to create a Kirkland Signature version that would sell at half the price.
The result? A premium snack bar that matches Kind's quality while saving shoppers money. These convenient treats nail the balance of nuts and chocolate, creating a snack that doesn't sacrifice nutrition for taste and vice versa. Each bar holds together well even in warm weather, so you don't end up with a puddle of nuts and chocolate in your pocket while hiking or at your kid's soccer game.
The clean ingredient list and protein content please health-conscious snackers (200 calories per bar with 5 grams of protein), while busy families love the convenient individual wrapping and bulk buying options. The consistent quality means every bar delivers the same satisfying crunch. Regular buyers especially appreciate the massive savings compared to premium brands — a particular win for families or frequent snackers who go through lots of bars. Users on Reddit state they prefer Kirkland Signature bars to Kind bars, which showcases how Costco turns market opportunities into customer savings without compromising quality.
Bacon
Kirkland Signature's bacon lineup dominates Costco's refrigerated section. The naturally hickory smoked slices — along with thick-cut and low-sodium varieties — come primarily from quality powerhouse Smithfield, which produces about 75% to 80% of Costco's private-label bacon. This partnership explains why Kirkland's bacon matches premium brands in taste and quality while beating them on price.
The remaining 20% comes from a carefully selected network of smaller pork producers, all maintaining the same high standards. Each pack delivers consistently crispy, flavorful slices that work beautifully in everything from breakfast classics to gourmet recipes. The bulk packaging of four 1-pound packs and competitive pricing allow families and cooking enthusiasts to keep plenty of this kitchen staple on hand without breaking the budget. Fitness enthusiasts are sharing why they love Kirkland Signature's bacon on TikTok, citing that it's 70 calories a slice while delivering 5 grams of protein.
Methodology
This article compiles products that are backed by multiple sources online as top-ranked products among Costco shoppers. Our research included analysis of product reviews and discussions across major social media platforms, including Reddit, TikTok, and Instagram, product information directly from Costco.com, independent taste tests and product comparisons from food industry experts on social media, and manufacturing and sourcing details from industry publications and public records.
While Costco maintains privacy regarding some of its manufacturing partnerships, all information in this article comes from publicly available sources. Prices mentioned may vary by location and over time.
Static Media owns and operates The Takeout, Tasting Table, and Chowhound.