Vodka-Stuffed Olives Are The Boozy Appetizer That Will Impress Your Guests

Since the late 1800s, garnishes have been paired with cocktails to amplify the drinks' aesthetics and enhance flavor profiles. Whether you like sweet, savory, tart, or spicy, there are various ways to dress up a martini. Known for their elegant appearance and boozy punch, I prefer to keep things straightforward and order dirty martinis, which are made with olive brine and usually have a stuffed olive garnish. (Whether the olives are stuffed with pimentos, garlic, or blue cheese, they're all delicious in my book.) But we're not here to talk about how tasty dirty martinis are, we're here to talk about a new appetizer to mix things up at your cocktail party: vodka-stuffed olives.

That's right, this recipe lets you cut out the middle man, and inject liquor straight into your cocktail hour snacks. You'll only need a few ingredients: water, flavorless gelatin, vodka, plain green olives, and some blue cheese. If you're not a fan of stinky cheese, you can skip this ingredient, and the recipe will still work just fine.