The Savory Ingredient That Makes Your Martinis So 'Dirty'

The classic martini is an incredibly simple, effortlessly cool cocktail. At its most basic level, the martini is a two-ingredient drink: a few ounces of gin or vodka and a touch of vermouth. Of course, martini fanatics can (and will) argue for hours over the perfect cocktail ratio and the essential question — to garnish or not to garnish? There may be no other situation where the addition of a single olive to a beverage is so controversial.

Although martini minimalists may consider it blasphemous, the mixed drink's simplicity lends itself to myriad fun and funky variations like the espresso martini, chocolate martini, and even (unfortunately for our writers) Velveeta martini. In many ways, a martini is defined more by its iconic cocktail glass shape than its actual contents.

One of the most infamous martini varieties is the dirty martini, which adds a kick of salty flavor via a quarter-ounce of olive brine. The dirty martini sounds quite intimidating, but some say the savory edge of olive brine makes this salty variant more drinkable than the classic martini.