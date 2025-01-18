The Best Cut For Candied Bacon, According To Alton Brown

Alton Brown has been dishing out science-backed, top-shelf recipe advice longer than some of us have been alive. From fancy roast dinners to the simplest of sandwiches, he has a knack for breaking dishes down to their key components, tweaking those a bit (or a lot), and showing exactly why those changes make it better. Take candied bacon. This treat was made for lovers of the salty-sweet flavor combo. On his website, Alton himself referred to it as a "candy bar, but with pork at its heart."

To make it, just slap some sugar on a slab of bacon, cook it up, and boom, done. Simple, right? You'd be forgiven for thinking so since people don't often make their own candied bacon. According to Alton Brown's advice, start with natural and uncured bacon. Rather than cooking temperature or sugar application, this is the most important piece of the candied bacon puzzle. Natural, uncured bacon gives you the perfect-sized cut. It falls somewhere between standard thin bacon and thick-cut bacon. When you fire up your broiler, thick-cut won't firm up nicely and may leave you with a fatty, sugary, limp mess. If you use regular or thin, it may burn instead of caramelizing. But natural, uncured bacon is the Goldilocks cut you need to achieve a tender strip of pork with a crunchy, sweet exterior.