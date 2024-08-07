How To Tell Good Whiskeys Apart From Bad

If you're a relatively experienced whiskey drinker, you know what a good one should taste like. I wouldn't necessarily say that I'm an expert — unlike the real expert we spoke to for this article — but I can certainly discern between a top-shelf pick like Blanton's and ubiquitous cheap stuff like Jack Daniel's (which, in my opinion, barely even counts). Still, if you're just getting started with whiskey as a concept, you might not know the hallmarks of a truly good one. Enter Robyn Smith, a spirits maven who founded the experimental distillery rum et al.

Smith spoke exclusively to The Takeout about how she uses a spirit's aroma to find the difference between high-quality and low-quality whiskeys, whether you're dealing with bourbon or Scotch. As Smith put it, she goes in with an open mind and lets the whiskey prove itself. "I try not to look for any notes in particular but rather let the aromas present themselves," she told us. "When you're first starting out, it can be helpful to have a tasting wheel nearby [...] As far as quality goes, I look for complexity of aromas and low alcohol heat on the nose. If I can nose a spirit for several minutes and continue picking out different aromas, then it's usually a sign of a high-quality spirit."