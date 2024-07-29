Don't Ruin Your Whiskey Tasting Because Of This Sniffing Mistake

To properly experience a whiskey's aroma — or nose, as professional distillers call it — don't take huge sniffs right away. Smith told us, "When nosing whiskey, or any spirit for that matter, I ease my way in ... I start with shorter sniffs and then slowly elongate my sniffs to pick up more and more aromas. I'll also switch between nostrils by leaning the glass more towards one side of my nose and then the other. It sounds crazy, but I find that I pick out different aromas this way."

Whiskey presents a variety of aromas based on the grains used to create the initial mash for fermentation and distillation. It also takes on the scent properties of the wooden container in which the distilled whiskey is aged until ready for consumption. While whiskey can present floral, fruity, or smokey scents, among many others, Smith advised that when she smells whiskey, "I try not to look for any notes in particular but rather let the aromas present themselves."

Smith also suggested that the nosing process shouldn't necessarily be confined to just smell. She noted, "I'll also play around with opening my mouth while nosing, especially if I'm getting alcohol heat on the nose."