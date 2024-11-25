Costco's Worst Secrets Exposed

If you've ever found yourself wandering aimlessly through Costco, passing the same tower of toilet paper to find the soda you could've sworn was there last time, we have some good news. As it turns out, our sense of direction doesn't just evaporate the moment we step into Costco. The chain intentionally plans its stores to be confusing, moving things around on a regular basis.

This doesn't come from some sick desire to watch us all stumble around bewildered for hours on end. Instead, it's a strategic ploy implemented by Costco to keep us discovering and adding new items to our cart (and trying a few free samples en route) as we try to find what we really need. As a former Costco employee wrote on Quora, "They purposely move products around to different locations and are constantly rotating a certain percentage of their inventory to new products. This creates a 'treasure hunt' experience as you shop and helps you discover new products that you may not normally see on your shopping visits."

That's not the only way Costco tricks shoppers into spending more money. According to CBS News, the store puts all of its fresh food at the back of the store, so you have to pass other items to get there. To keep us wandering as long as possible, it also doesn't use signs for the aisles. In other words, we're all just puppets on Costco's strings.