The Big Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Tuna

Costco is beloved the world over for its delightful food court (including the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo), many membership perks, and high-quality house brand, Kirkland Signature. If you eat a lot of tuna, their Albacore solid white in particular is a great deal, as it's sold in 7-oz eight-packs for just $18.99 (most tuna cans are only five ounces). Yet those who know about house brands know that stores like Costco aren't out there catching their own tuna or making their own almond butter; they have a network of partner brands who manufacture the goods for them. So who is behind Costco's Kirkland Signature tuna?

Costco's tuna is actually manufactured by one of the biggest name brands in the canned fish industry: Bumble Bee Tuna. And while Costco sells its tuna for what amounts to $2.37 per can, a single 7-oz can of Bumble Bee Tuna sells on Amazon for $2.79, over 40 cents more, for what is exactly the same product.