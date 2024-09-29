Are Costco's Eggs Actually Cage-Free?

Bulk buys are what Costco customers live for, but they're no excuse for inhumane poultry practices. Back in 2015, Costco along with many others in the food industry made a commitment to only carry cage-free eggs in its stores. These types of changes take time though. As it turns out, the warehouse chain has not reached 100 percent of its shell egg supply as being cage free just yet.

To be officially labeled "cage-free," eggs must be laid by hens that are raised in an open indoor environment. This doesn't mean the hens have complete freedom; some might be raised on farms where the hen's space is overcrowded, and the hens might still live their entire lives under artificial light rather than natural sunlight. Despite those shortcomings, though, hens raised cage-free have an overall better quality of life than those confined to wire cages. Trust us, things get even more complicated when you start talking about pasture-raised or vegetarian eggs.

When Costco first announced its commitment to cage-free eggs, only 26 percent of its overall supply met the requirements. However, by September of 2022, the company said 97 percent of its U.S. shell egg supply was cage-free. However, Costco is a global company, and several factors have caused it to backslide a bit on its commitment, both domestically and abroad.