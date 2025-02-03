Costco's Food Court Fruit Smoothie Just Got Replaced With A Brand New Flavor

Costco isn't known for making drastic changes to its food court menu on a regular basis, so it's pretty big news anytime it releases a new item, such as the enormous chocolate chip cookie that replaced its churro in 2024. However, not all of the changes have proved popular: The 2024 switch to Coke disappointed Pepsi fans and left some customers bent out of shape, but that didn't stop Costco from tinkering with the beverage lineup yet again. The latest new arrival: a new smoothie flavor made with bananas.

According to Redditors who claim to work at Costco, the ingredients in the retiring food court fruit smoothie were strawberries and blackberries, as well as apple and pear puree and pineapple juice. The new one, which is strawberry-banana flavored, retains the apple and pear puree, the pineapple juice, and strawberries, but trades the blackberries for banana puree.

The new smoothie also seems to have more sugar: 69 grams, as opposed to the 46 grams found in its predecessor. There aren't many reviews yet, since It's only been out for a short time in some spots, but some Redditors have found it tasty. However, others objected to the excess sugar or the inclusion of bananas and declared it a hard pass.