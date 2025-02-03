Costco's Food Court Fruit Smoothie Just Got Replaced With A Brand New Flavor
Costco isn't known for making drastic changes to its food court menu on a regular basis, so it's pretty big news anytime it releases a new item, such as the enormous chocolate chip cookie that replaced its churro in 2024. However, not all of the changes have proved popular: The 2024 switch to Coke disappointed Pepsi fans and left some customers bent out of shape, but that didn't stop Costco from tinkering with the beverage lineup yet again. The latest new arrival: a new smoothie flavor made with bananas.
According to Redditors who claim to work at Costco, the ingredients in the retiring food court fruit smoothie were strawberries and blackberries, as well as apple and pear puree and pineapple juice. The new one, which is strawberry-banana flavored, retains the apple and pear puree, the pineapple juice, and strawberries, but trades the blackberries for banana puree.
The new smoothie also seems to have more sugar: 69 grams, as opposed to the 46 grams found in its predecessor. There aren't many reviews yet, since It's only been out for a short time in some spots, but some Redditors have found it tasty. However, others objected to the excess sugar or the inclusion of bananas and declared it a hard pass.
Costco's last smoothie switch wasn't such a success
We'll be interested to see how well this new smoothie does for Costco, since its food court has a somewhat checkered history with this particular item. The original berry smoothie had a pretty long run, lasting from 2007 to 2021, and its next iteration was a seemingly healthier version with added açaí. This latter smoothie was replaced in 2023 by a mango version, and that's where the wheels started to come off the bus.
The mango smoothie, it seems, was not too popular with Costco shoppers. Redditors called the flavor "strange" and "weird," and remarked that the fruit tasted overripe. Some found it too tart, while others compared the consistency to baby food or just went with "nasty." Apparently, the naysayers won out in short time, since by October 2023, the fruit smoothie had returned to Costco's food court to general acclaim.
It's too early to tell how popular the strawberry-banana smoothie will be. Banana fans will no doubt approve, but those who don't care for that taste may be less thrilled to find it their only smoothie option. Either way, we hope that Costco will take note of its customers' preferences, although it might be nice if it could also offer a choice of smoothies for a change.