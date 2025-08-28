Costco's Food Court Menu Items, Ranked

If somebody asks me to describe my happy place, I shut my eyes and imagine myself at Costco, one hand on my double-wide grocery cart, the other ferrying a hot dog (that I just bought for a deliciously predictable $1.50) to my hungry mouth. The beauty of the Costco food court isn't just the unchanging bold red décor or the industrial warehouse ceiling hanging thirty feet above your head. It's also the theater of it all. There's something about folding a piece of pizza over a shiny lacquered table while shoppers walk by lugging entire pallets of LaCroix and enough cereal to feed a small nation that's unique to the Costco experience.

And, of course, it's the food. The menu is small but iconic, and every item on it has lovers and haters. You don't go in expecting Michelin stars, but you might leave wondering how something this cheap can be this good. And if it isn't good, at least it's cheap. That's the Costco promise. With that in mind, I ate the entire menu in one sitting (pray for me), and came up with a definitive ranking of Costco's food court items, from hard pass to absolute legend.