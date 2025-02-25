Alton Brown's Secret For Even Chewier Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bread flour, as it's name states, is usually used for bread-making or recipes that call for yeast (such as pizza dough or cinnamon rolls) because it's milled to have a higher percentage of protein. This higher protein content leads to more gluten development and more gluten development means chewiness. In baking, developing gluten is sometimes avoided because it can make baked goods tough. However, when Alton Brown makes an unconventional swap like this in a cookie recipe, we trust the process. Since bread flour enhances chewiness, Brown eliminates an egg white and replaces it with milk since egg whites can dry out baked goods if there's not enough moisture present. Which is also why Brown adds in moisture with whole milk.

As for the sugar, the Nestle Tollhouse recipe includes ¾ cup of both granulated and light brown sugar. Granulated sugar, aside from adding sweetness to any cookie, helps create a crispy exterior. On the other hand, brown sugar adds both caramel-like sweetness and moisture, which contributes to a cookie with a soft, gooey texture. Since Brown was after chewiness, he reduced the granulated sugar by ½ cup and increased the light brown sugar by ¼ cup.

It's worth noting another minor change made by Brown: the difference between chocolate chips and morsels. Regardless, don't forget to add the chocolate to your chocolate chip cookie. The final result? A chocolate chip cookie so thick and chewy that it redefines what it means to "sink your teeth in."