How To Give Chocolate Chip Cookies A Cake-Like Bite

Is there anything more comforting or nostalgic than chocolate chip cookies (like the ones they sell at Costco)? There's nothing quite like taking a bite and feeling the cookie literally melt in your mouth as you enjoy all that chocolatey goodness. If you want to take your favorite cookie to the next level, a simple swap in your recipe can give you delicious cake-like cookies that may change the way you make them forever.

Famed chocolatier Jacques Torres recommends replacing one of the eggs in your recipe (many recipes call for two) with two egg yolks. Eggs are an essential component of the cookie-baking process. Egg yolks help hold baking ingredients together while egg whites help make the cookie soft. Egg yolks also contain fat, which helps balance flavors and helps achieve the soft, cake-like texture we're looking for.

This simple recipe swap not only allows you to experiment with different ingredients (like different kinds of chocolate morsels or dried fruit), but it produces soft cookies that are perfect for dipping into milk or coffee — especially if you bake them with a pinch of sea salt.