How To Give Chocolate Chip Cookies A Cake-Like Bite
Is there anything more comforting or nostalgic than chocolate chip cookies (like the ones they sell at Costco)? There's nothing quite like taking a bite and feeling the cookie literally melt in your mouth as you enjoy all that chocolatey goodness. If you want to take your favorite cookie to the next level, a simple swap in your recipe can give you delicious cake-like cookies that may change the way you make them forever.
Famed chocolatier Jacques Torres recommends replacing one of the eggs in your recipe (many recipes call for two) with two egg yolks. Eggs are an essential component of the cookie-baking process. Egg yolks help hold baking ingredients together while egg whites help make the cookie soft. Egg yolks also contain fat, which helps balance flavors and helps achieve the soft, cake-like texture we're looking for.
This simple recipe swap not only allows you to experiment with different ingredients (like different kinds of chocolate morsels or dried fruit), but it produces soft cookies that are perfect for dipping into milk or coffee — especially if you bake them with a pinch of sea salt.
Another easy way to get cake-like cookies
If you prefer fluffy chocolate chip cookies instead of crispy, thin cookies, then another easy way to "cake up" your cookies is to make them with cake mix. With a standard box of your cake mix of choice, two eggs, and a little bit of cooking oil, you can easily whip up a batch of cookies that can boast the light, fluffy richness we all love in a moist cake.
Look, we know chocolate chip cookies are immensely popular everywhere, so if you're going to attempt to make cookies as good as Jacque Torres does, make sure you use the right butter. Cold butter can make your cookies too biscuit-like, while using melted butter can sometimes result in cookies that are too thin or too crispy. With softened, room-temperature butter you'll have better quality cookies every time. We dare you to try and eat just one!