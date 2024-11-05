How To Make Bottled Caesar Dressing Taste Restaurant-Worthy
Bottled Caesar salad dressing is a convenient go-to for busy days, but it doesn't have that same oomph as the restaurant version (shout out to Olive Garden). You know what you're getting when they bring out the creamy, tangy, addictive sauce to your table with a crisp salad in tow. Buying it from the grocery store is fine if you don't feel like making your own, but it's not going to be anything like what you get from a high-quality dining establishment.
If you're unable to make it out to your favorite spot for lunch or dinner, you can take your ordinary bottled Caesar up a notch by adding anchovy paste. This small ingredient can make a big difference by bringing a briny, umami flavor to your dressing, much like what you'd find in a chef-made Caesar from the restaurant. Anchovy paste is crucial to unlocking that slightly fishy, salty, greasy goodness that you didn't know the dressing was missing. And you don't need much, by blending just a teaspoon or two into your bottled Caesar salad dressing, you can transform it from a bland afterthought into the star of your meal.
Why anchovy paste does the trick
Caesar dressing is traditionally known for its delicious combination of garlic, lemon, Parmesan, and anchovies. Even though many bottled versions include these ingredients, they tend to dilute the anchovy flavor, and it leaves the dressing with a flat taste. Anchovy paste offers an easy way to fix that.
Some people go for whole anchovies, which can be intimidating to many home cooks, but you don't need to get that fancy to achieve the desired outcome. For newbies who aren't familiar with anchovy paste, be aware that the smell is more pungent than the actual flavor, so overpowering the sauce isn't likely with such a small amount. If you did add too much paste, you'd have an incredibly salty dressing in addition to a fishy one. But if you sticking to the recommended amount, the paste easily blends into the dressing.
Additional tips for a creamier, more flavorful Caesar dressing
After you get a taste of your new and improved dressing with this culinary gem, you can start experimenting with other ways to make the bottled Caesar dressing taste even better. For a creamier texture, consider whisking in a spoonful of mayonnaise or Greek yogurt. This adds another bit of richness without overwhelming the dressing's classic flavors.
You can also sprinkle in some freshly grated Parmesan cheese (don't freak about the white spots) to enhance the nutty, salty notes. A dash of fresh lemon juice or a few cranks of cracked black pepper can add brightness and spice, which gives that extra kick you're used to from the chef.
I personally enjoy adding a squirt of Dijon mustard or a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce when I'm feeling adventurous. A few friends of mine swear by red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper sauce if you're craving heat. With these simple additions, you'll have a Caesar salad dressing that tastes homemade and perhaps even restaurant-worthy.