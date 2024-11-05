How To Make Bottled Caesar Dressing Taste Restaurant-Worthy

Bottled Caesar salad dressing is a convenient go-to for busy days, but it doesn't have that same oomph as the restaurant version (shout out to Olive Garden). You know what you're getting when they bring out the creamy, tangy, addictive sauce to your table with a crisp salad in tow. Buying it from the grocery store is fine if you don't feel like making your own, but it's not going to be anything like what you get from a high-quality dining establishment.

If you're unable to make it out to your favorite spot for lunch or dinner, you can take your ordinary bottled Caesar up a notch by adding anchovy paste. This small ingredient can make a big difference by bringing a briny, umami flavor to your dressing, much like what you'd find in a chef-made Caesar from the restaurant. Anchovy paste is crucial to unlocking that slightly fishy, salty, greasy goodness that you didn't know the dressing was missing. And you don't need much, by blending just a teaspoon or two into your bottled Caesar salad dressing, you can transform it from a bland afterthought into the star of your meal.