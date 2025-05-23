This New Italian Food Court Item Was Just Spotted At Costco

Costco has quietly launched a brand-new addition to its legendary food court menu: the Combo Calzone, a hefty, Hot Pocket-like pouch stuffed with sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers. Priced at $6.99, the calzone is currently being piloted at a select location in Michigan, and it's no surprise that diehard fans have taken to social media and forums with strong opinions.

The release has been met with a combination (pun intended) of enthusiasm, nostalgia, and some full-throated critiques. In an Instagram reel posted by trusted Costco watcher @costcobuys, the calzone is shown in cross-section: golden brown on the outside, with cheese and classic combo pizza toppings tucked inside. While the post generated some excitement in the comments, others raised eyebrows at the price, noting that it's significantly steeper in cost than food court staples like the $1.50 hot dog combo.

The calzone's arrival has also stirred up memories of a dearly departed menu favorite. Fans immediately began claiming that the dish is similar to the combo pizza Costco discontinued in 2020, which featured a similar medley of toppings on a traditional crust. For diehard fans of the combo pizza, the calzone could feel like a long-awaited comeback, or it may feel like a knock-off version when they just want the real thing.

Many Instagram commenters have taken the opportunity to once again plead with Costco to bring back the combo pizza, while others wryly noted, "They be doing anything but bring the combo pizza back."