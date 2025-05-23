This New Italian Food Court Item Was Just Spotted At Costco
Costco has quietly launched a brand-new addition to its legendary food court menu: the Combo Calzone, a hefty, Hot Pocket-like pouch stuffed with sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers. Priced at $6.99, the calzone is currently being piloted at a select location in Michigan, and it's no surprise that diehard fans have taken to social media and forums with strong opinions.
The release has been met with a combination (pun intended) of enthusiasm, nostalgia, and some full-throated critiques. In an Instagram reel posted by trusted Costco watcher @costcobuys, the calzone is shown in cross-section: golden brown on the outside, with cheese and classic combo pizza toppings tucked inside. While the post generated some excitement in the comments, others raised eyebrows at the price, noting that it's significantly steeper in cost than food court staples like the $1.50 hot dog combo.
The calzone's arrival has also stirred up memories of a dearly departed menu favorite. Fans immediately began claiming that the dish is similar to the combo pizza Costco discontinued in 2020, which featured a similar medley of toppings on a traditional crust. For diehard fans of the combo pizza, the calzone could feel like a long-awaited comeback, or it may feel like a knock-off version when they just want the real thing.
Many Instagram commenters have taken the opportunity to once again plead with Costco to bring back the combo pizza, while others wryly noted, "They be doing anything but bring the combo pizza back."
Mixed reactions and value debates
Certainly not everyone is sold on Costco's calzone. On the Reddit thread r/Costco, users shared photos and first impressions. One called it "a little dry," while another joked, "It looks like someone barfed up beef stew into a crust and called it a day." Some lamented a lack of cheese or felt the fillings weren't evenly distributed, while others praised its heartiness and flavor, especially when paired with marinara sauce on the side. A common sentiment: "It's not bad, but it's not what I'd expect for seven bucks."
Although some of the tastiest Costco food finds are under $10, the calzone appears to leave many people underwhelmed. With its familiar flavors and portable form, it attempts to deliver both nostalgia and novelty, but the $6.99 price point puts it in competition with fast-casual lunch options beyond Costco's famously budget-friendly food court. What's clear is that the combo calzone is a calculated gamble, considering it's only in one store so far. Whether the average member will embrace it remains to be seen, but Costco has no qualms about rolling out brand-new food items, only to have them disappear later.
For those seeking comfort food with a twist, or who miss the glory days of Costco's combo pizza, the calzone may offer a glimmer of the past, but it's not quite the triumphant return some hoped for. As one Reddit user summed up: "It's not the combo pizza, but it's close enough that I'll be back for another."