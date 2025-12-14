What The Date On The Bottom Of Costco Price Tags Actually Means

Costco emphasizes value, so it stands to reason that the store attracts savvy bargain shoppers. If you're a casual shopper, you may not be familiar with all of Costco's membership perks or know the secrets to finding the best deals. But Costco's hardcore fans know that a keen eye can clue you in to potential discounts. The internet abounds with Facebook groups and Reddit threads on which fans share tips. One common discussion topic? Costco's product price tags.

Costco's price tags hold clues to potential discounts. Before you buy a big ticket item, you should check the date in the bottom right corner of the tag, just under the price. That's the last time the price changed. If the price has stayed the same for a few weeks, you might want to wait — especially if there's still a lot of product on the shelves. That could be a sign that the item will get marked down again in the near future.

Costco knows that its target demographic — shoppers with disposable income and an eye for a bargain — loves to suss out deals. Ever stumbled across discounted designer duds or top-shelf liquor while stocking up on super-sized necessities? That's part of the corporate strategy. "It comes down to the treasure hunt," Claudine Adamo, Costco's Chief Operating Officer of Merchandising, told Fortune. And whether the price tags are part of the retailer's marketing ploy or not, they are a part of that treasure hunt.