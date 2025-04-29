14 Costco Perks You're Still Not Taking Advantage Of
There are many benefits to being a Costco member, although most of them can be summed up with one word: savings. The big-box wholesaler offers several ways for customers to save money on purchases, including bulk pricing, keeping a limited selection of products, and offering its affordable (but high-quality) Kirkland Signature store-brand products. It even offers some products below cost as an extra benefit to customers, with Costco famously losing money on its $4.99 rotisserie chickens.
But while low prices and loss-leader chickens are definitely enticing to buyers, Costco also offers a wide range of other customer benefits that you may never have noticed. In the long run, these other benefits can also save you a ton of money while also making your life a little bit easier. Besides, if you're already paying for your Costco membership, why not make the most out of your annual fees? Here are 14 little-known perks to utilize as a Costco member.
Free technical support
If you're buying electronics from Costco, you should definitely check out Costco Concierge. This complimentary service offers free tech support for the lifetime of the majority of devices purchased at Costco, including the likes of computers, TVs, and major appliances. It even offers a free phone number staffed with technicians ready to support you with setting up or repairing your tech.
Even better, you don't have to sign up for this service in advance. Instead, you just have to call the designated Costco phone number and schedule a time for an agent to call you back with your technical advice. To make things easier, Costco recommends having all your information ready for the call, including the name and membership number of the purchaser, the date of purchase, the product number (which is on the receipt), and the product's brand, model, and serial number. That may sound like a lot of info to provide, but did we mention it's free? This service is a really handy alternative to bringing your electronics in for repair or even trying to return them — especially since trying to return too many items is one of the many things that could get you kicked out of Costco.
Discounted concert and sporting tickets
When you think of concerts or sporting events, you probably don't think about Costco, even though some of the warehouses can feel as big as a stadium. But it can still help you save money on your favorite outdoor activities, offering an impressive selection of discounted tickets. These tickets cover events as varied as music festivals and Cirque du Soleil. Well, technically, you're buying digital vouchers for those tickets, which you then need to redeem on the event's website to secure your actual tickets. But the point still stands that it's often cheaper than buying them straight from the venue.
You can enjoy similar savings on sporting events, with Costco offering a selection of discounted MLB, soccer, and NASCAR event tickets. Some tickets not only come with a discount but are bundled with additional food vouchers. For example, at the time of writing, you can buy a voucher for two main level New York Yankees tickets, combined with a $30 food and beverage voucher, for only $99. Sure sounds like a home run to us.
Travel discounts
If you're a fan of travel discount sites like Priceline, you should know that Costco has its own site, Costco Travel, which offers packages and travel discounts for flights, hotels, cruises, and rental cars. How does it get the discount? Well, the company uses its clout to negotiate deals and lower package prices with third-party companies, just like it does with its limited selection of in-store items. For that reason, you won't find the range of travel options you find on many other travel sites, but the ones you do find may be cheaper than elsewhere.
Costco Travel also offers bundled travel packages that can combine hotel, flight, and rental car deals. If you're a theme park fan, the website even has a section dedicated to discounts for Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Universal Orlando Resort, offering packages with savings on hotels and park tickets. To use Costco Travel, you just need to log in with a valid Costco membership card.
Discounted gasoline
One of the biggest allures for Costco customers is the store's Kirkland Signature brand, which offers quality products at more affordable prices. In fact, many of the same companies that produce name-brand products also make similar products for Kirkland. But did you know that Kirkland also offers its own gasoline? Only available at Costco gas stations – which can be found at most Costco warehouses – Kirkland Signature Gasoline is specifically formulated to keep engines clean and ensure optimal performance.
Even more importantly, Kirkland Signature Gasoline is typically $0.11 to $0.30 cheaper per gallon than other gasoline brands, which can more than make up for the slight inconvenience of only being able to fill up at a Costco gas station. Even better, those Costco gas stations don't just offer gas but also provide complimentary tire inflation. These self-service stations are open the same hours as each individual gas station and are especially handy for anyone who's ever found themselves driving around looking for a tire pump that doesn't take only quarters.
Restaurant gift cards
You may be thinking, "Wait, doesn't every store offer restaurant gift cards?" Well, yeah, but Costco offers them at a steep discount, frequently giving members a good amount of food at an even better price. For example, at the time of writing, Costco offers two $50 Bob Evans gift cards for only $79.99, a 20% discount. The chain also offers four $25 IHOP gift cards for only $74.99, which gives you a 25% discount. You get the gist.
Sure, making the most of Costco restaurant gift cards to save money in the long run requires some pre-planning. However, with the right strategy, it's not a bad way to lock in some savings if you're a regular at a particular chain. These restaurant gift cards also come in handy during the festive period, when they serve as one of the many ways that Costco can make holiday shopping easier.
Grocery delivery
If you often find yourself pressed for time when it comes to grocery shopping, Costco has you covered. The warehouse chain offers both same-day delivery and a cheaper two-day grocery delivery service. Costco's same-day delivery system is operated via Instacart and allows you to order around 2,000 specific items to be dropped off at your door from your local warehouse within a two-hour window, with service and delivery fees added to your total order cost.
Meanwhile, Costco's two-day delivery service – which only includes non-perishable goods such as cleaning supplies, coffee, snacks, and toilet paper – ships those items to you within 48 hours. While there's a $3 shipping fee for each product, orders over $75 will have those fees waived.
Since the service is offered through the app itself, any Instacart user can utilize Costco's same-day shopping service without holding an actual Costco membership. However, the prices will be higher since the membership discounts won't apply. If you still have questions about the whole process, we've put together a guide to how Costco's various delivery systems work.
Discounted car prices
No matter how huge those Costco shelves may be, don't expect to find any cars for sale among them. The good news, however, is that you can still use your Costco membership to get some money off a new vehicle. The Costco Auto Program allows members to select a model and receive manufacturer rebates or incentives, which can be presented at dealerships and also combined with other manufacturer deals to save you money on your purchase. At the time of writing, for example, this includes offers such as up to $2,000 off select Audi models.
Costco Auto Program also offers a range of guaranteed prices for pre-owned vehicles, which allows you to shop for specific cars at local dealerships and gives you an agreed-upon price for the vehicle, so you can avoid that annoying haggling altogether. If you're not in the market for a new car and just want your existing car repaired, Costco partners with participating local service centers to offer its members 15% off car repairs, parts, and accessories for up to $500 per visit.
Discounted prescriptions
You've probably noticed the Costco pharmacies that line the sides of Costco warehouses, but did you know that Costco members can also get discounts at non-Costco stores? That's right, the Costco Membership Prescription Program allows members to enjoy discounts of up to 80% at participating pharmacies. You can competitively shop for medications on Costco's website, researching different medications to bring up a list of different locations where you can pick up your purchase, as well as the prices you'll pay for each product.
This program is free for members and doesn't require insurance to use. All you need is your Costco card, which you will need to show to the third-party pharmacy. Participating locations includes the likes of Albertsons, Kroger, Safeway, Walgreens, Wegmans, and Vons. Even if you do have insurance, Costco recommends comparing your copay cost to the prices offered under the Costco Membership Prescription Program to see which avenue offers you the best deal.
Discounted virtual doctor visits
Tired of having to travel all the way to a clinic, only to spend just as long sitting in a waiting room to finally see a doctor? Well, Costco has partnered with the telehealth company Sesame to offer discounted virtual primary care, checkups, and even virtual therapy for Costco members. While sometimes you may want a doctor to be able to examine you in person, if it's something that doesn't require a physical examination, you can save yourself a lot of hassle by talking to a doctor through a screen, all in the privacy and comfort of your own home.
With Sesame, you have the freedom to set your own time for the appointment. The service allows you to see which doctors are available that same day or even in the next two hours. It can also save you money. For example, with a Costco membership, a virtual primary care visit is only $29, which may be less than the copay required to see your in-network doctor.
Discounted eye exams
As anyone who wears glasses will tell you, it can be really expensive to get new frames and lenses. That's why it's so convenient that Costco offers discounted lenses and frames and even takes most vision insurance plans. You can even shop online, with Costco Optical offering a virtual try-on system that lets you see what you would look like with every new pair.
The real hidden cost of wearing glasses is getting your eyes checked, which is why it's even more convenient that many Costco stores offer a full optometry department, with optometrists on the premises to conduct an eye exam. While this is a paid service, it can offer a less expensive alternative to going to a third-party, full-price optometrist. The exact price will vary depending on the store, with the independent doctors of optometry setting their own prices. These same doctors can also offer full dilated eye exams to check for diseases such as macular degeneration.
Last-minute flower and gift delivery
If you're desperate for some last-minute flowers — whether that's for a birthday gift or a special occasion — Costco has a wide range of options available to order online. The Costco website offers everything from simple bouquets to bulk orders for weddings and events, including runners, garlands, and even decorative elements such as lanterns. You know, all the stuff you need to take an occasion to the next level.
In addition to flowers, Costco also offers a range of gift baskets featuring cookies, chocolates, popcorn buckets, roasted pecans, or even caviar. If this impressive lineup of sweet-smelling and sweet-tasting gifts can't solve your last-minute gift dilemma, you may be out of luck. For those really down-to-the-wire purchases, Costco also offers next-business-day delivery on many of its gift products — although if you're preparing for a really special occasion, like a wedding, we don't recommend leaving it quite this late. Give yourself at least two days, tops.
Movie discounts
If you're in the mood for a movie but don't feel like paying full price, Costco offers a range of discounted gift cards and vouchers for chains such as AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, Regal Cinemas, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The discount provided by these cards can vary, but some offer up to 25% off. For example, you can grab a $50 Cinemark gift card for just $39.99 at the time of writing.
Costco also offers packages for theaters, such as an AMC package for $39.99 that provides two standard movie tickets and a $20 AMC gift card that you can use on tickets, concessions, upgrade charges, or online fees. With ticket prices soaring at movie theaters nowadays, securing two movie tickets for $20 is a pretty sweet deal (and that's not even including all the irresistible movie theater popcorn you can buy with the gift card). As they're digital cards, you don't have to pick them up at the store. You can just order them online — even when waiting in line at the theater.
Water delivery
If you're one of the several people on Earth who drink water — which is to say, everyone — Costco sells distilled water through its Primo brand. This offers purified water in bulk at exclusive prices. It also offers everything required to drink said water, including coolers and dispensers, for rent or purchase to homes and businesses.
In fact, it even offers combination water dispensers and coffee makers, allowing you to brew coffee directly from your water cooler. You don't even have to lug around giant water bottles to restock your dispenser, as Costco also offers delivery. Primo has the option of choosing bottom-loaded dispensers, which means you don't need to lift them into place. This, in turn, can reduce the risk of accidental water spills by those trying to haphazardly refill the dispenser. In other words, less hilarity but cheaper water. Sounds like a decent trade-off.
Extended warranties
In addition to offering tech support, Costco Concierge will also extend a manufacturer's warranty on Costco electronics for up to two years from the date of warehouse purchase, or the date of delivery if you purchased your item online. That applies to televisions, projectors, major appliances, and computers, but sadly doesn't apply to touchscreen tablets.
To be clear, this benefit doesn't add an additional two years on top of your manufacturer's warranty. Instead, it just ensures that you have a warranty on your purchase for up to two years. This can also be combined with an Allstate Protection Plan to provide an even longer warranty, although this will cost you extra.
Costco reserves the right to choose how to fulfill this warranty, whether that's through repairing the item, replacing it, or refunding it up to the original purchase price. Whichever way it chooses to resolve the issue, it's nice to know that you won't have to worry about defective merchandise for at least two years, especially since it applies to some of the priciest items you can buy at Costco. Two years of peace of mind sounds like one of the best bargains Costco offers.