14 Costco Perks You're Still Not Taking Advantage Of

If you're buying electronics from Costco, you should definitely check out Costco Concierge. This complimentary service offers free tech support for the lifetime of the majority of devices purchased at Costco, including the likes of computers, TVs, and major appliances. It even offers a free phone number staffed with technicians ready to support you with setting up or repairing your tech.

Even better, you don't have to sign up for this service in advance. Instead, you just have to call the designated Costco phone number and schedule a time for an agent to call you back with your technical advice. To make things easier, Costco recommends having all your information ready for the call, including the name and membership number of the purchaser, the date of purchase, the product number (which is on the receipt), and the product's brand, model, and serial number. That may sound like a lot of info to provide, but did we mention it's free? This service is a really handy alternative to bringing your electronics in for repair or even trying to return them — especially since trying to return too many items is one of the many things that could get you kicked out of Costco.