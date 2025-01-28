How Does Delivery Work At Costco?

Costco is known for its members-only shopping, Kirkland Signature items (which are often popular products manufactured by hidden brands that charge you more when their own brand's name is on the label), and a great way to punctuate each shopping trip: the very cheap Costco $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. But while the company does want to get bodies in its stores for the inevitable impulse shopping that hardly anyone can escape at these warehouse wonderlands, Costco actually does offer delivery. Here's how it works.

There are two types of Costco delivery: same-day grocery delivery, which is powered by Instacart, and Costco two-day delivery for non-perishables, like household paper products, cleaning supplies, certain snacks, etc. Both are available on the Costco website, and you must be a member to use the services through said website.

Same-day delivery obviously brings your grocery order to your front door on the day it was ordered, sometimes within just a few hours. Two-day delivery packs and ships your order like any other package. The delivery websites clearly mark whether an item is available for same-day or two-day, and it even puts items into separate carts according to when they can be delivered.