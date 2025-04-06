You Don't Need A Membership To Order Costco On Instacart, But Here's The Catch

True confession: I've never actually shopped at a Costco, or even set foot inside one of their stores. While this means I'll never know the glories of their loss-leader rotisserie chickens or be in on all the secrets of the food court, the fact is: I refuse to pay for the privilege of spending my money. As it turns out, there are a few ways I could shop at Costco without a membership, such as being another member's guest, or having them purchase me a Costco gift card, but this would require my actually knowing a Costco member who lives near me, and I don't. That does leave me with one more option, however: I could always order from Costco and have the items delivered by Instacart — but that's not happening. Why? There's too high a price to pay.

By "high price," I mean in the literal sense, not the metaphorical. Instacart doesn't require you to sell your soul or render up your firstborn child, but it does jack up the prices. Costco even admits this on its website, explaining away the unspecified markup on items ordered through its Instacart-powered same-day delivery service as a way for the company to cover expenses. While this markup applies to both members and non-members ordering through the Costco website, Costco notes that non-members have to order their items directly through Instacart and, as a result, will pay even higher prices.