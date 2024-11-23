Here's How Movie Theaters Make Irresistible Popcorn
The mere mention of "movie theater popcorn" probably conjures up a very specific smell for you: That classic buttery scent that lingers in the multiplex lobby, beckoning you over to the concession stand. But try as you might, it seems nearly impossible to recreate this popcorn flavor at home. Using regular butter never seems to do the trick, nor does sprinkling on the popcorn seasoning you buy at the grocery store.
Well, my friends, I'm here to tell you that it's entirely possible to make theater-style popcorn at home. It's all thanks to a special ingredient — not movie theater butter, as you might initially imagine (though finding the best way to butter your popcorn is definitely a part of the whole experience). So, if it's not that sweet, moreish topping that comes out of the pump, what is it? Here's a big hint: It's in the salt shaker. Turns out, movie theaters don't use regular salt at all, but rather a product called Flavacol, which isn't exactly a household name for many. Flavacol is a fine flaky seasoning salt that concession workers use to dress popcorn, and it has that signature butter flavoring built right into it.
How to use Flavacol at home
Flavacol, which you can purchase easily on Amazon, comes in a hefty 35-ounce carton. I'd recommend you get a popcorn salt shaker for it too, since this helps with even distribution. (I'm speaking from experience here, as I struggled trying to pinch it between my fingers). All you need to do to recreate that movie theater feeling is, per the manufacturer's instructions, mix your kernels and oil along with some Flavacol before you start popping them. The reason you do it this way is because this helps the seasoning salt adhere to each kernel evenly before it expands. If you add the salt to the popcorn once it's popped, it won't stick to the uneven structure so well. Of course, not all your kernels will pop, but the ones that do will be coated in luxuriously buttery flavor.
My personal preference is to use coconut-based, butter-flavored popping oil, which can also double as your post-pop drizzle, depending on the brand. The best part? Suddenly your home will smell like the movie theater and, if you choose wisely and pair your popcorn with the right candy, you can make your snacks really pop (pun intended).