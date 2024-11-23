Here's How Movie Theaters Make Irresistible Popcorn

The mere mention of "movie theater popcorn" probably conjures up a very specific smell for you: That classic buttery scent that lingers in the multiplex lobby, beckoning you over to the concession stand. But try as you might, it seems nearly impossible to recreate this popcorn flavor at home. Using regular butter never seems to do the trick, nor does sprinkling on the popcorn seasoning you buy at the grocery store.

Well, my friends, I'm here to tell you that it's entirely possible to make theater-style popcorn at home. It's all thanks to a special ingredient — not movie theater butter, as you might initially imagine (though finding the best way to butter your popcorn is definitely a part of the whole experience). So, if it's not that sweet, moreish topping that comes out of the pump, what is it? Here's a big hint: It's in the salt shaker. Turns out, movie theaters don't use regular salt at all, but rather a product called Flavacol, which isn't exactly a household name for many. Flavacol is a fine flaky seasoning salt that concession workers use to dress popcorn, and it has that signature butter flavoring built right into it.