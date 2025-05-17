If You See This Symbol On A Costco Price Tag You Better Act Fast
If you're a regular Costco shopper, you might know some tips for the best savings and shopping experience at the warehouse retailer. Maybe you always shop at Costco at the best time to avoid big crowds and are aware of the hidden secrets of the Costco bakery. Perhaps you're a superfan who uses the perks many Costco members don't take advantage of and pays for an executive membership. However, you still may not know that there's a lot of information you can learn from the store's price tags, including why an asterisk might be a sign to buy now.
Understanding Costco's pricing system can help save money and make sure you have the products you want. One of the key things to look for on the price tags posted on shelves is an asterisk, which will be in the upper right if it's there. Some people in the know call it the "death star," because it means an item is no longer going to be stocked.
Seasonal or limited edition items have an asterisk since they're only around for a short time. But for a regular product, it could mean Costco will stop selling it, or that it's being discontinued. The item could also be staying, but with the latest version or redesigned packaging coming, which get a new SKU (stock keeping unit) code. You can try asking a worker why the asterisk is there, but if the product is something you always buy, it's a signal that you might want to quickly stock up as much as you can.
What else you can learn from Costco's price tags
A lot of what you can figure out from Costco's price tags has to do with the two numbers in the cents columns. The most common prices you'll likely see are ones with .99 at the end. These are regular, full prices, which are still usually below what you'll pay elsewhere. Any other price that ends with a "9," like .59 or .79, is a limited-time, manufacturer's discount.
A price ending with .97 means it's on clearance or is a manager's discount. These prices are specific to that particular Costco, and are generally the lowest they'll be, so keep an eye out for these bargains. A .00 or .08 at the end is typically for products that have been returned, were floor models, or are low in stock and are priced to move. These items tend to get snapped up fast.
Note the price tag's color, too. Green tags are for organic products, and the rest are white. Also look at the date below the price, which indicates the last time it changed. If it's been several weeks, the price might go down, so it could be worth waiting for another trip to buy the item to see if the cost drops. Even if you're using this pricing information wisely to guide your shopping, something can still go on sale after you buy it. Happily, Costco will refund the difference for up to 30 days.