If You See This Symbol On A Costco Price Tag You Better Act Fast

If you're a regular Costco shopper, you might know some tips for the best savings and shopping experience at the warehouse retailer. Maybe you always shop at Costco at the best time to avoid big crowds and are aware of the hidden secrets of the Costco bakery. Perhaps you're a superfan who uses the perks many Costco members don't take advantage of and pays for an executive membership. However, you still may not know that there's a lot of information you can learn from the store's price tags, including why an asterisk might be a sign to buy now.

Understanding Costco's pricing system can help save money and make sure you have the products you want. One of the key things to look for on the price tags posted on shelves is an asterisk, which will be in the upper right if it's there. Some people in the know call it the "death star," because it means an item is no longer going to be stocked.

Seasonal or limited edition items have an asterisk since they're only around for a short time. But for a regular product, it could mean Costco will stop selling it, or that it's being discontinued. The item could also be staying, but with the latest version or redesigned packaging coming, which get a new SKU (stock keeping unit) code. You can try asking a worker why the asterisk is there, but if the product is something you always buy, it's a signal that you might want to quickly stock up as much as you can.