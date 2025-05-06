The Best Time To Shop At Costco To Avoid Large Crowds
Costco is a magical place with everything from comically large bottles of vodka to croissants so superb that shoppers can't help but wonder about the hidden secrets of the Costco bakery. The magic of Costco, though, is far from a secret. We've all battled crowds (or anxiety) braving the aisles of what is simultaneously the best and most overstimulating members club around. Is it even possible to shop at Costco while avoiding large crowds? Maybe, but it takes strategic planning.
If you're looking for some moderately quiet browsing time, try shopping midweek and you just may get your hands on the best party platters at Costco. Weekends and evenings are not the time to shop at Costco unless you thrive in crowds. Weekdays like Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are a safe bet since much of the world is working or in school. Going as soon as the store opens will often give you more space to shop as well, since not as many shoppers are out and about yet.
If you're feeling ambitious, a trip to Costco right before closing will likely offer a less busy store as well. (There are many Costco shopping behaviors customers are sick of, but this one is more likely to annoy employees). The most dedicated Costco trip planners can go above and beyond by simply picking a day of the week that's less crowded. Although it's harder to plan for, rain often means fewer shoppers if people don't want to brave the storm. Granted, for those of us residing in places where it rains more often, this may not hold as true.
Hours and perks affect crowd times
While it varies by location, Costco's hours are typically shorter than other grocery stores, some of which are open 24 hours a day. The limited hours don't exactly help reduce crowds. However, these hours help lay the groundwork for employee well-being and ensure the store is ready for customers before opening. Depending on where you live and how many locations are in your area, crowds might just be a part of your Costco visits no matter what time you go, rain or shine.
The best way to shop is to just enjoy the ride and make the most of it. If you love Costco for the samples (who doesn't?), wait out the morning but don't go in too late. Midday shopping is the most likely time to find all the sample stations open and ready for you to grab a bite. Try switching around your routine to find out when samples are being offered but the crowds aren't as bad. Ultimately, learning the patterns of your preferred location is your best bet since no two locations are exactly alike.