The Best Time To Shop At Costco To Avoid Large Crowds

Costco is a magical place with everything from comically large bottles of vodka to croissants so superb that shoppers can't help but wonder about the hidden secrets of the Costco bakery. The magic of Costco, though, is far from a secret. We've all battled crowds (or anxiety) braving the aisles of what is simultaneously the best and most overstimulating members club around. Is it even possible to shop at Costco while avoiding large crowds? Maybe, but it takes strategic planning.

If you're looking for some moderately quiet browsing time, try shopping midweek and you just may get your hands on the best party platters at Costco. Weekends and evenings are not the time to shop at Costco unless you thrive in crowds. Weekdays like Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are a safe bet since much of the world is working or in school. Going as soon as the store opens will often give you more space to shop as well, since not as many shoppers are out and about yet.

If you're feeling ambitious, a trip to Costco right before closing will likely offer a less busy store as well. (There are many Costco shopping behaviors customers are sick of, but this one is more likely to annoy employees). The most dedicated Costco trip planners can go above and beyond by simply picking a day of the week that's less crowded. Although it's harder to plan for, rain often means fewer shoppers if people don't want to brave the storm. Granted, for those of us residing in places where it rains more often, this may not hold as true.